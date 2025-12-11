Sol Campbell has told Mikel Arteta and Arsenal what they should do in January.

Sol Campbell has predicted Arsenal’s next signing and has made a poor attempt at justifying this potential deal, which would not fix a glaring problem…

Arsenal‘s brilliant transfer business over recent years has put them in an incredible position as they look to end their prolonged trophy drought this season.

In the summer, a further £250m was spent to bring Arsenal’s stacked squad close to completion, with this business moving the Premier League giants up our five-year net spend table.

Compared to Liverpool and their lavish window, Arsenal went under the radar but still managed to acquire most of their top transfer targets, including Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi and Noni Madueke.

This ensures the Gunners have multiple quality options in every position and the deepest squad in the Premier League, which enables Mikel Arteta‘s side to contest on all four fronts this season.

Arsenal proved during their 18-game unbeaten run between August and December that they will be pretty tough to beat in every competition this season, but they could do their own undoing if their potentially frail mentality and/or injuries impact their form.

It will be made clear during the run-in whether they are ready to win big this season, but injuries are already playing a part as they were without William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristian Mosquera, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Max Dowman for Wednesday’s 3-0 win against Club Brugge.

They have been particularly hit at centre-back as summer signings Piero Hincapie and Christian Norgaard formed a makeshift partnership against Club Brugge, with this seemingly fuelling Campbell’s desire for Arsenal to enter the market for a new centre-back in January.

“Who knows? Maybe an older centre-half who wants a six-month contract,” Campbell told Paddy Power when quizzed about Arsenal’s potential January transfer plans.

“Something might happen at the back-end of January, or a loan that makes sense. Keep your options open.”

Campbell added: “You can’t afford both of them (Saliba and Gabriel) out, you need at least one fit and playing now.

“The other centre-backs are all top players, but they’re not Saliba and Gabriel.

“Arsenal can lose two players elsewhere on the pitch but in defence, they miss Saliba and Gabriel’s experience, knowledge and cool heads for the big moments.”

Firstly, it’s a testament to Arsenal’s superb transfer business that Campbell had to clutch at straws to such an extent to come up with a potential signing.

But this is a daft suggestion and Campbell made a poor attempt at justifying it.

Saliba and Gabriel are obviously huge misses for Arsenal as long as they are unavailable, but each player will likely be back in the starting XI by the time the winter transfer window opens.

Arsenal have a great choice of centre-backs, but Saliba and Gabriel are a level above the rest and the glaring issue brought about by their absence would not be fixed by an “older centre-half”, who is unlikely to even be as good as the club’s current back-up options.