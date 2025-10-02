There are three reasons why Arsenal, not Liverpool, are the favourites to win the Premier League this season amid a 34% gap on one key metric…

There have been knee-jerk reactions galore at the start of this Premier League season and it is far too soon to go all-in on predicting one outcome, but there is evidence to suggest that Arsenal are actually the team to beat this season.

In the early weeks of this campaign, it was feared that the Gunners, despite investing over £250m in the summer, had similar attacking issues as last season and still lacked the necessary bullish character to win big, with Mikel Arteta also getting flak for his apparent reliance on the handbrake.

This was fuelled by the Gunners dropping points against Liverpool and Manchester City amid half-hearted efforts at winning, while Arne Slot’s side marched clear at the top with a perfect record of five-straight wins.

However, Liverpool’s great start points-wise did not tell the whole story, as their actual performances indicate that they have more glaring issues than Arsenal.

Liverpool’s huge £400m+ summer spent was apparently going to make Slot’s side unstoppable, but instead, they have become weak in defence and ineffective in midfield as they struggle to find the right balance with Florian Wirtz in the side, while they are not quite as ruthless in attack.

These issues contributed to Liverpool suffering their (overdue) first defeat of the 2025/26 campaign last weekend, deservedly losing 2-1 against Crystal Palace. And this was made worse a day later as Arsenal silenced critics of Arteta’s approach and their title credentials by battling back from behind to beat bogey team Newcastle United at St James’ Park in a statement 2-1 victory.

Since this result, our very own Dave Tickner has gone against his better judgment as a Spurs supporter to label Arsenal worthy Premier League title favourites due to their formidable squad and favourable upcoming run of fixtures, which are far easier than Liverpool’s.

Another reason to favour Arsenal is their 34% advantage over Liverpool in our both teams to score Premier League table…

Now, we are aware that six games are only a small sample size for this metric, but it is still pretty telling as a highlight of the current differences between Liverpool and Arsenal.

Liverpool have scored the same number of goals (12) this season as they did six games into the 2024/25 campaign, but they have conceded five more.

Arsenal, too, have scored 12 goals (as they did in six games last season), but they have conceded two fewer this term (from five to three), which is especially impressive considering they have already faced Liverpool, Man City and, less so, Manchester United.

The Reds, meanwhile, are being restricted by most of their summer signings yet to hit their stride, while Slot’s tactical tweaking has made them more open to being exposed as their unsustainable approach gives Arsenal a key advantage in this year’s title race…

