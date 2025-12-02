Rodrygo for £90m? Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs and others will laugh at Real Madrid before the attacker is sold for a cut-price fee next year…

The Brazil international has been a central figure in the transfer market over the past 18 months as he has suffered a major fall from grace at Real Madrid.

In previous years, Rodrygo has been one of Real Madrid’s main men as he often cropped up with important goals in the Champions League and La Liga.

However, the arrival of Kylian Mbappe has contributed to the winger falling in the pecking order at Real Madrid as he has only been a bit-part player for the Spanish giants since the start of last season.

The appointment of head coach Xabi Alonso has done little to change his situation as he has only made four starts in the Champions League and La Liga combined this season.

Therefore, it is hardly surprising that The Athletic are reporting that Real Madrid will ‘consider offers’ for Rodrygo heading into the January transfer window and next summer.

It is also unsurprising that several Premier League sides appear to be interested in the winger, who has proven to have incredible quality and is capable of being one of the finest wingers in Europe on his day.

Spurs are crying out for more goals in attacking areas, Liverpool needs to strengthen in wide areas to replace Mohamed Salah, and Arsenal’s wing is one of the very few areas left for them to improve, so it is easy to see why these are the Premier League clubs most linked with a move for Rodrygo.

The 24-year-old realistically needed to leave Real Madrid in the summer as he’s instead wasted another six months of his career, though his reported valuation is one reason why a deal did not happen.

Recent reports have indicated that Real Madrid want as much as £90m for Rodrygo, which is laughable considering he’s been placed as one of the club’s ‘worst attackers’ statistically.

The report from The Athletic said: ‘Offers will be considered for Rodrygo. The Brazilian lost his untransferable status last summer, although his desire to stay meant that none of the interest from Premier League suitors materialised into anything more.

‘The Brazilian is now 30 games without a goal — a run that equals the worst record for an attacker at Madrid, matching Mariano Diaz.’

Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs would all happily take Rodrygo, but that damning stat makes a mockery of Real Madrid’s reported valuation. He could easily end up in the Premier League next year, but it’ll be via a transfer worth nowhere near £90m.