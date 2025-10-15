We don’t doubt that Mikel Arteta, football obsessive that he is, was indeed “at home watching” Christian Norgaard’s performances for Denmark. Our guess is he’s watched every minute played by every Gunners player across the international break.

But if the £15m summer signing is already voicing concerns over his lack of game time at the Emirates, he is absolutely right to already be considering the possibility that he and Arsenal “wasn’t the right match”.

Not one single person, aside from Norgaard apparently, would have expected the midfielder to play more than a minor role at Arsenal. No Premier League minutes whatsoever so far does feel brutally bit-part, but his only start coming in the League Cup victory over Port Vale is exactly what the vast majority would have predicted following the move from Brentford.

“It’s important for me to get these minutes to show the club that I can get through these games,” Norgaard said after starting Denmark’s 3-1 win over Greece on Sunday.

“I think now, considering how few minutes I’ve played with Arsenal, there were no flaws, no cramps or anything. Hopefully the coach is at home watching to see that I can handle it physically.”

When asked if he was ready for more minutes at Arsenal, Norgaard replied: “I hope so but time will tell. We have many talented players

“The guy I’m playing against [Martin Zubimendi] is struggling [said jokingly]! He played for Spain the other day in Denmark and did excellently. There are many matches and I hope, of course, it will be rotated a bit.

“We also have both the Carabao Cup and the Champions League, as well as the Premier League, so, of course, I hope he also looks my way so that I am in an better position for the next international matches.”

Signed after Zubimendi had arrived from Real Sociedad, Norgaard’s frustration over his lack of minutes does make you wonder what he was thinking would happen this season.

While the rest of us understood his duties and assumed the emotion he showed when seeing his son in an Arsenal kit upon his unveiling was down to the transfer in itself being the prize for the hard work and dedication he had put into his career, Norgaard clearly expects more than a cheerleader role.

He’s set to be disappointed. Arteta isn’t one for rotating his most important players and Zubimendi has become one of those untouchables already. After three second-placed finishes, now finally seen as title favourites, Arteta’s not about to field weakened sides in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Arsenal evolution into title favourites summed up by table which has shock club bottom

Norgaard’s only hope is deep runs in the cup competitions and such excellence in the Premier League and Champions League to bring about dead rubbers down the line. Again, this shouldn’t be news to him.

Speaking last week, Norgaard said: “I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad. I still want to return to Brondby when my contract at Arsenal expires. My contract is two years with an option for a further year.

“I would be happy to stay at Arsenal for the extra year if things develop in that direction. If it turns out that it wasn’t the right match, we’ll go home to Denmark after two years.”

Two years it is.