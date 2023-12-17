Arsenal earn title boost by beating bogey team Brighton as Arteta gets redemption for May defeat

There is nothing like making light work of your bogey team, and that is exactly what Arsenal did at the Emirates on Sunday.

From the clip of Yves Bissouma laughing with Nacho Monreal sat on the ground dejected after Arsenal’s top-four hopes blew up in smoke, to Roberto De Zerbi’s knee slide after ending the Gunners’ title challenge last season, the north Londoners do not have a great record against Brighton.

Since being promoted to the Premier League in 2017, the Seagulls had only lost four times against Arsenal going into Sunday’s clash. For what it’s worth, one defeat came without Moises Caicedo last term, and another came when there was nothing to play for at the end of the 2020/21 season. So if we are going ‘Harry Kane has actually scored precisely zero goals for England‘ on you, they only have two proper losses.

Either way, getting one over Brighton means a lot to Arsenal and Arteta, who put in one of their best performances of the season to win to nil against a side who had previously scored in 33 consecutive league matches.

When Brighton registered their first shot on target – which was actually offside but Arsenal played on – it was 18-1 on shots attempted and the hosts were also leading in possession against a side that averages 62 per cent of the ball per game, in comparison to the Gunners’ 61. Big difference, I know.

From the off, it was evident James Milner was in for a long afternoon in left-back against Bukayo Saka – 15 years his junior – and he was relatively fortunate to avoid an early booking, with referee Tim Robinson having to call over Brighton captain Lewis Dunk when delivering his last-warning to the former Liverpool and Manchester City title winner.

Brighton and De Zerbi know very well they can outplay Arsenal at the Emirates, so they arrived on Sunday trying to play out from the back, dominate the ball, and cause Benjamin White and Oleksandr Zinchenko problems.

But Arsenal’s press in the attacking third made it nearly impossible for Brighton to build from Bart Verbruggen in goal and Billy Gilmour could not get a foothold on the game, which is uncharacteristic for the Scot.

This was a testament to how Arteta has developed his side when out of possession, seven months after they were torn to shreds on their most demoralising afternoon of an otherwise excellent 2022/23 campaign.

Gabriel Jesus was the man who opened the scoring for Arsenal, netting from a corner, which was the Gunners’ weapon of choice. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka’s deliveries were on the money all afternoon and it was an inswinger from the latter that unlocked the Seagulls’ defence.

Jesus nodded in to an open goal in the six-yard box, with what looked like the freedom of north London. It is safe to say De Zerbi will not be best pleased but it was a goal the Brazilian has tried and failed to make his trademark, lurking at the back post and hoping the ball finds its way to him. It did just that and Arsenal were on their way to an important victory.

The visitors did create one or two chances when chasing the game and Pascal Gross really ought to have equalised in the 81st minute. De Zerbi’s men knocked on the door but were again undone, this time on the counter.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah did well to find Kai Havertz, who ran through on goal to score again, slotting past Brighton’s man of the match, Verbruggen.

Several times this season Arsenal have not played well and won and Sunday looked like being the opposite: playing well and being unable to get a positive result. That was until Jesus’ opener, which got the Gunners on their way.

Beating a team you have notably struggled against is a huge psychological boost for a team and important for one who is trying again after ‘bottling’ a Premier League title race.

Going top of the league will feel good as well, to be fair. That is until Liverpool batter Manchester United.

