Arsenal do things like cruise to comfortable Champions League wins against Paris Saint-Germain now. It is down to Mikel Arteta and Edu’s awful recruitment.

The most memorable critique was proffered by Gary Neville. In the aftermath of a Brentford humbling in which Arsenal were tactically deficient but most notably physically overpowered and frankly bullied, the Sky Sports pundit aimed fire at one particular area of the club’s administration.

“I don’t know what the plan is at Arsenal,” he said. “The recruitment has been really poor. They are just poor at it compared to other clubs. I don’t get the strategy and l don’t get the direction.”

It was a comparatively lukewarm take, a sentiment shared by most at the time. That summer featured Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth tittering and shaking their heads in disbelief at Arsenal’s apparent foolishness after a mysterious “agent” messaged the former and heavily implied they had been sold a positionless dud in Takehiro Tomiyasu. When Arsenal followed up that Brentford defeat with a similarly chastening loss to Chelsea, Paul Merson insisted he could “do a better job” as sporting director than Edu while only slightly undermining his pitch for the role by a) lamenting how “Arsenal are never beating anybody, you never see them nick a player off Man United”, and b) asking “Aston Villa have Danny Ings, why’ve Arsenal not got Danny Ings?”.

As they were cruising to a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain it was not exactly the first question which came to mind. While that level of condemnation was curious even then, hindsight continues to reflect laughably poorly.

Jurgen Klopp once said of Liverpool’s ridiculous recruitment record that “you have to accept that you need luck in these situations as well”; it remains an underappreciated facet of the sport. The degree of information available to even the layman has never been higher, deeper or more accessible but the best-laid plans still require an element of fortune to be fulfilled.

Liverpool are perhaps the most relevant case study for Arsenal: a fallen giant which gradually dragged itself back up to the top through a series of phenomenal decisions, any one of which going wrong could have either delayed their rise or fundamentally damaged the foundations to such an extent as to end it altogether.

Without the in-built safety net of a Manchester City, an unrepeatable hit-rate of ruthless and brilliant calls is required to challenge them.

And Arsenal currently possess that same golden transfer touch as Liverpool at their Klopp peak. Since summer 2021 the first-team signings which have not considerably improved the Gunners can be counted on one hand with fingers to spare, and it could be argued that Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Fabio Vieira have been victims of the club’s rapid development rather than outright disastrous additions.

Perhaps more impressive is how relentless Arsenal have been in replacing even those bought two or three years ago, how their lack of room for sentimentality has allowed for very good players to be moved on for positively great ones.

Edu and Mikel Arteta cannot have expected to shift away from Aaron Ramsdale so quickly but David Raya has justified their rigid pursuit of excellence tenfold; he was brilliant again here. This is a team thriving without Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus when both were once considered irreplaceable title-winners who dragged teammates up to their level. Even Ben White, one of the most consistent Premier League right-backs of the past couple of seasons, is no longer guaranteed a starting spot with everyone available.

Jurrien Timber was phenomenal before his half-time substitution and Riccardo Calafiori displayed his ludicrous versatility by filling in thereafter, while even Jakub Kiwior was solid enough on the left.

Declan Rice was quietly effective in the middle. Arsenal might not be able to “nick a player off Man United” but not a game goes by when they are not eternally grateful for being beaten to the transfer punch by Chelsea in January 2023; it is difficult to imagine Mykhaylo Mudryk providing the standard of Leandro Trossard delivery from which Kai Havertz expertly opened the scoring, the German himself having long since humbled his many doubters.

Mikel Merino’s debut was as unspectacular as Arteta would have desired, save for the mild shock at his sheer size.

That is obviously no mistake. This is a deliberately powerful, domineering team into which he should fit well. PSG were all too aware of that particular characteristic when setting up to defend a first-half Bukayo Saka free-kick from near the corner flag, but five Arsenal players simultaneously moving from far post to near unsettled them to an alarming extent as none of that quintet were picked up. Nor did they get a touch, the ball bouncing once and past a stunned Gianluigi Donnarumma to grant Arsenal another commanding home lead they would not on this occasion relinquish because the French champions do not have a James Justin in their ranks.

This Champions League format is a nonsense but PSG had scored in 51 consecutive group-stage games and ending that run still counts for something. They hit the woodwork twice yet still barely threatened as Arsenal coasted to a victory powered by their supposedly shoddy recruitment.

It was after that Brentford game that Arteta manager bemoaned how “they scored from a long throw-in and we didn’t have enough presence in the box”. It is quite some origin story behind his desire to turn this into a team of imposing giants who can legitimately consider itself among the continent’s best. Just imagine if they had Danny Ings too.

