Don’t sleep on Martin Zubimendi. This is a major signing for Arsenal, who will hope the Spaniard can replicate the impact of his international team-mate in the Premier League.

Arsenal agreed a deal to sign Zubimendi back in January, which partly explains the muted reaction to a summer arrival of such magnitude. Make no mistake, this is a player with the potential to become the most influential midfielder in England.

The current holder of that crown is, of course, Ballon d’Or winner Rodri. Manchester City’s midfield lynchpin is the heartbeat of an extraordinary team, and his absence last season had a far greater impact than anyone could have predicted. The best team in England looked anything but. It was remarkable, unpredictable, and quite funny.

If the Gunners can help Zubimendi grow into their own version of Rodri, a long-awaited Premier League title might just follow. The question is: how realistic is that? Let’s try and find out.

There are definite similarities, which obviously go beyond the fact they are both Spanish defensive midfielders.

The role of the modern No.6 is to be press-resistant and forward-thinking, while doing the simple things perfectly, essentially making the right decision and being in the right position as often as humanly possible. Of course, they have to be defensively astute and disciplined as well. Not every team has this player, but the most successful teams know it’s absolutely crucial if their system requires someone to sit in front of the defence.

MORE: How Andrea Berta should spend his £300m to win Arsenal the Premier League title

The Premier League’s top five last season had Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), not Rodri, but Nico Gonzalez, Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic (City), Moises Caicedo (Chelsea), and Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United). Meanwhile, Manchester United had an over-the-hill Casemiro and a struggling Manuel Ugarte, who hasn’t quite offered the on-the-ball qualities required, but is playing in a flat midfield two.

Zubimendi has all the required qualities in abundance, but at this stage of his career, he’s more like a Rodri from Wish. There’s no shame in that; the latter is a Ballon d’Or winner and the crème de la crème of defensive midfielders. And the point is not deciding if Zubimendi is already Arsenal’s Rodri, but whether he can become that.

When it comes to being press-resistant and progressing the ball effectively, Zubimendi is elite. He’s not quite as physically imposing as Rodri, but his calmness, composure and technical ability keep him out of trouble and help separate him from his peers.

In La Liga last season, he averaged close to 55 passes per game with an 83.6% completion rate in a Real Sociedad side averaging 54% possession, regularly threading vertical passes between the lines to initiate attacks. He might not have the same eye for goal as Rodri, but then again, that’s something the City talisman added to his game after a couple of seasons in England. That’s fine when Declan Rice – who is significant here – can make up for a lack of end product.

Those passing numbers are decent, but when compared to Rodri in 2023/24 (112 passes per 90 with 92% completion), they look average at best. It’s important to consider that City’s average possession was 65%. That also makes comparing defensive attributes relatively pointless, as one player has much more defending to do than the other.

Still, Zubimendi more than holds his own statistically when compared to other La Liga midfielders. And while their physicality levels look incomparable, Zubimendi is strong in the air, averaging 1.61 aerial duels won per game, and chips in with a high volume of tackles (2.22), interceptions (1.34), clearances (2.40) and blocks (1.28).

The sensational aspect of Rodri’s game that frustrates opponents to no end is that he always manages to be in the right place at the right time. He will run rings around you, and then when City lose the ball, he doesn’t let you past. It’s a bloody cheat code. Zubimendi’s numbers suggest he can do that for Arsenal. Clearly, this is a huge defensive addition for Mikel Arteta.

Something Arteta will want Zubimendi to improve on is his leadership. He’s quieter than Rodri and not someone to bark instructions or dictate play through communication. Thankfully for the Gunners manager, he has some leeway here, and this is what actually makes the whole Rodri debate moot. Yes, after all of this, we’re dismissing the main point of it all. The leeway is the presence of the aforementioned Declan Rice.

What Zubimendi lacks, Rice has, and what Rice lacks, Zubimendi brings. It’s the kind of perfectly balanced midfield partnership that should win Arsenal games on its own. Giving the Englishman more licence to roam forward could be devastating. Rice is an outstanding finisher and 99 times out of 100, he makes the right decision on the ball, which is a vital difference-maker at this level. And the volume he brings on the pitch more than compensates for Zubimendi’s more reserved demeanour.

There remains an imperative responsibility for those in front of Zubimendi and Rice to help fire Arsenal to a major trophy. Yes, Rodri has been crucial for City, but Pep Guardiola has had Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne finishing off moves for years. A long rest this summer for Bukayo Saka is necessary and Arteta is targeting a new centre-forward and left-winger, with all of his summer business buying into the now-or-bust narrative.

Zubimendi does have the potential to become a Rodri-like influence, but thanks to his £105million midfield partner, that won’t be what’s expected of him. If the 26-year-old is a success at the Emirates, it won’t be because he’s become a carbon copy of City’s anchor.

Martin Zubimendi simply has to keep on being Martin Zubimendi. And that could be enough for Arsenal to do what City have done for years and finally get them over the line in the Premier League and Champions League.

READ NEXT: Liverpool up to fifth in Premier League net spend table over the last five years