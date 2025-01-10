How long have you got?

There is no need to uncontrollably jerk the knee and claim that Mikel Arteta should be sacked and that Arsenal are destined for another trophyless season and should be more worried about finishing outside the Champions League places than top of the Premier League.

This isn’t even really close to being a crisis, is it? They are six points off league leaders Liverpool with 54 left to play for, fourth in the form table, have no defeats in matches in which they have led or scored first, are in a strong position to go straight into the last 16 of the Champions League and are only losing at half-time of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United.

More alarmingly, they have fewer goals from open play in the Premier League in 2024/25 than Wolves and Brentford. They have the most dead-ball passes leading to a goal in the division with nine but are seventh for open play with 45, which is an alarming 23 behind Liverpool, who are 15 clear of Tottenham in second, to be fair to Arsenal.

Arsenal have gone from being able to bail themselves out with set-piece goals to heavily relying on scoring from one.

Being good at corners is far from the problem and is one of few saving graces for Arteta and his players right now, but the obvious over-reliance and lack of creativity from open play is one of many problems contributing to the misery of the club’s supporters, some of which are braindead enough to want Arteta sacked.

Here are five reasons why Arsenal fans are down in the dumps with their season seemingly on the verge of collapse…

Adverse attacking options

Arsenal’s biggest issue is clearly in attack; Bukayo Saka is their only consistent forward and he won’t be back until March at the earliest. Everything positive comes down that right flank and all three right-leaning players – Benjamin White, Martin Odegaard and Saka – have suffered injuries this campaign, completely wrecking the cohesion on that side.

This means Gabriel Martinelli or whoever is playing on the left wing has been more involved and with Arsenal’s Starboy out for a while, finding the man to start on the right is quite the conundrum.

Ethan Nwaneri proved to be a solid option with an impressive performance at Brentford and goal at Brighton, but he is now injured too. I personally like Gabriel Jesus on that side and think Leandro Trossard and Martinelli should be kept as far away from there as possible.

Trossard has been a real cause of frustration for myself and many other Arsenal fans. He is a fantastic super-sub but looks like a different player when he starts games. The fire in his belly must be strong when he comes off the bench because Trossard has scored some huge goals as a substitute, including against Aston Villa this season and Bayern Munich last. Being a super-sub is not a desirable tag to have as a footballer but it is better than being labelled a useless starter, which the Belgian is turning out to be.

Some Arsenal fans might not like it but Martinelli is another frustrating player to watch and someone I believe has hit a wall and might have peaked in the 2022/23 campaign when he scored 15 Premier League goals. He is just not the elite wide-forward Arsenal need right now, which might be a more pressing need than a new striker.

Ugh, the unavoidable striker narrative. It’s so boring but so necessary. Arsenal just need one, don’t they? It’s simple as that. Alexander Isak would be absolutely perfect but is too expensive. 2024 top scorer Viktor Gyokeres is a goal machine but so was Bas Dost in Portugal, scoring an outrageous 93 in 127 for Sporting. Gyokeres will match that tally if he scores 19 in his next 48.

The identity of the (realistic) next Arsenal striker is anyone’s guess; we just all know that Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are not the world-class players this team desperately needs.

Arsenal also signed Raheem Sterling, right? Well, former sporting director Edu Gaspar gave us a peek through the Arsenal window when he said there were no plans to sign him until the closing hours of the summer transfer window. This one has gone as well as anyone could have expected.

In an ideal world Arsenal go out and sign Isak and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams in January but that is very unrealistic. It would take owner intervention and the chances of that happening are slim to none. Not to mention that it would probably breach the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Even signing one of them would solve so many problems, but it is not going to happen and another inactive January transfer window will probably be the reason Arsenal fall short, just like every other year.

Liverpool are doing just fine without an out-and-out No. 9 goalscorer but they have Mohamed Salah on one side and then Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota or Cody Gakpo on the other. Bukayo Saka is capable of being that outlet but he is in a gang of one in this Arsenal attack, which means a superstar through the middle or on the left is badly needed, especially with Saka injured.

The duels obsession

In sacrificing playmaking and creativity, Mikel Arteta signed Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad and loaned Fabio Vieira to FC Porto in the summer. Vieira was inarguably below par for Arsenal, who were also right to sell Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham, but letting him go meant the only direct back-up for Martin Odegaard was 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, who can be trusted to play on the right wing but not in the hustle and bustle of central midfield apparently.

Admittedly, the signing of Merino and his physicality, as well as Havertz’s form up front were reasons why I thought Arsenal could overthrow Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Yes, this is all very contradictory and you might say my knee is jerking right now, but I was taken for a fool and overwhelmed by the early-season fun. Besides, I only said they would overthrow City; I didn’t say anything about Liverpool.

The Amazon All or Nothing documentary taught us that Mikel Arteta gets upset when his team lose a duel. Since the 2022/23 title bottle job, the Spaniard vowed to make his team full of duel-winning machines. Having brought in Declan Rice and Havertz in the summer of 2023, Arteta spent big on Merino and Riccardo Calafiori – two rather large gentlemen – to make his squad even more physically imposing (and handsome).

It hasn’t quite worked. Both players have had their injury issues already and Merino is really struggling to make Arsenal a better team. The Spaniard ranks second for duels among Premier League midfielders but 43rd for chances created. As a box-to-box midfielder, Merino should be contributing a lot more going forward, but has proved limited in possession while doing a decent job in getting the ball back for his team.

The sacrifice of creativity is really hurting Arsenal and is making Odegaard’s job much more difficult. He is being paid the same as last season to do more work. I can relate.

Too much weight on Martin Odegaard’s shoulders

We touched on the right side of Arsenal’s attack/build-up play and Odegaard is a huge part of that. The Gunners captain missed 12 games after injuring his ankle in September and that period was a right slog. It felt like an eternity and Arsenal unsurprisingly instantly improved when he returned to the starting XI.

Odegaard is a world-class playmaker but the only player capable of pulling a rabbit out of a hat while Saka is sidelined. Over the years, Man City have had Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish to carry the burden whenever Kevin De Bruyne was injured, and Arteta tried and failed with the Trossard midfield experiment, while making his team more robust with Merino, Rice and Thomas Partey often in midfield together.

With Odegaard back fit, he has displayed signs of burning out over his last few appearances. Of course, it’s only a short period and he might have been ill, but without his mate Bukayo, it’s all becoming a bit too much.

Saka’s absence has increased the work-load, pressure and burden on Odegaard to produce and the lack of creativity recruited in previous transfer windows mean it is all on him, unless Nwaneri steps up significantly when he returns in a few weeks. Not only does Odegaard have more to do, but it makes it a lot easier for the opposition, who know all they have to do is shut him down. Teams have doubled up on Saka for years and will not hesitate to do the same with Odegaard.

Recalling Vieira might help but signing a world-class forward would be a lot more useful. Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain is a superb, versatile option this month but not a game-changer.

Overly focused on defensive recruitment

There is a theme developing here.

Against Newcastle on Tuesday, Arsenal started Myles Lewis-Skelly (a natural central midfielder) at left-back and had two natural left-backs on the bench, as well as Calafiori and Jakub Kiwior, who Arteta wants to play left-back. Overkill much?

The Calafiori signing was not completely unnecessary because he is the best of those players, but it was perhaps a little silly to spend nearly £40m on him, while dropping £30m on Merino. Arsenal could have signed Nico Williams for that and had some left over for his wages, image rights and all of that rubbish.

Arteta’s attacking signings as Arsenal boss are Havertz (who you might even class as a midfield signing), Jesus, Trossard, Sterling, Marquinhos and Willian. The first three have all proved to be handy signings but nothing more. Havertz and Jesus are not difference-makers, while we have explained our gripes with Trossard.

All in all, the attacking recruitment has been shocking; not because all of those players are crap, but because there has been nowhere near enough activity. There has been more than enough defensively, though, with Arteta signing seven full-backs, five centre-backs, five defensive midfielders and five goalkeepers. That makes 17 additions for his back five but only six for his front three. If Martinelli’s plateauing and Havertz and Jesus’ lack of cutting edge have not convinced Arteta to splash out on an attacker with an X factor yet, we have no idea what will.

Set-pieces going from a secret weapon to Arsenal’s only weapon

Basically, Arsenal need to stop being Stoke City. Well, not quite, but the story always returns to their lack of creativity and elite No. 9 or left winger.

Arsenal’s set-piece nous is a weapon they hold over their title rivals. It allowed them a different route to goal when struggling to break down a low block or create chances against the best teams in the Premier League and is a method of goalscoring we used to associate with teams struggling in a relegation battle or a huge underdog away to a top side.

It is genius to make this a not-so-secret weapon and even now managers have cottoned on to it, they still can’t stop it. Brilliant, yeah, also a bit concerning that a title challenger seem to be over-reliant on corners, innit?

Creativity is the bigger picture and this over-reliance is a fragment we had to discuss.

It is fitting that the negativity is stemming from a seemingly negative approach on the pitch and lack of exciting transfers. We all know Arsenal will not be active this month but Arteta has p**sed off fans before with questionable decisions and always comes out on top. The good news is he probably doesn’t need to spend in January because I have applied the kiss of death (or life) – they will win every Premier League game until the end of the season now.