Aston Villa ’emerge’ to hijack Everton transfer with ‘door open’ but reality for PL star is different

Aston Villa are the latest club to ’emerge’ as contenders to sign Fulham star Harry Wilson as the ‘door is open’, but this is probably not the reality…

Mateus Mane, Igor Thiago, Dan Ballard, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Igor Thiago are among this season’s unexpected standout performers in the Premier League, though Wilson has arguably outshone each of these players.

From reportedly being close to leaving Fulham for Leeds United in the summer, Wilson has re-established himself at Craven Cottage and has been Marco Silva’s best player this season.

28-year-old Wilson has already surpassed his previous record for goals in a single Premier League season (eight), while Erling Haaland, Thiago, Antoine Semenyo and Bruno Fernandes are the only players with more goal involvements this season.

This is quite a remarkable rise for a player who has previously only been a solid but unremarkable operator in the Premier League, and he’s scored some stunning goals along the way.

This is great for Fulham in the short term, but it also means that he is increasingly likely to leave the London outfit this year, especially with the midfielder in the final year of his contract.

Wilson’s great form means he will be in a great position in the summer, with there likely to be several Premier League sides interested in securing his services on a free transfer. He stands to earn a sizable signing-on fee, too.

And a new report from Caught Offside claims dark horses for the Premier League title, Aston Villa, have ’emerged as suitors’ for Wilson.

Unai Emery’s side are currently looking to right the wrongs of their frustrating summer window, with a deal said to be ‘close’ for a former Premier League striker to replace Donyell Malen following his move to AS Roma.

Villa also need to sign a new centre-midfielder to fill the void left by the injured Boubakar Kamara. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been mentioned, while they are ‘monitoring’ Wilson.

Wilson, unsurprisingly, has opted to ‘pause’ contract talks to Fulham due to the growing interest in his services and Silva’s uncertain future.

This is said to have ‘opened the door’ for Villa and others, with Everton currently leading the race.

‘Wilson is attracting serious interest from across the league, with Everton considered the most serious suitor at this stage. ‘Brentford, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest are also monitoring the situation closely, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.’

Wilson deserves to have this amount of options as he’s been brilliant this season, but this report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Firstly, it is an example of an outlet jumping on the hype surrounding a player, as another website recently did with Mason Greenwood, by putting out an unsubstantiated story purely for their own gain, with clicks more important than the truth for some with these kinds of transfer reports.

Also, it is likely the case that Wilson’s agent is putting the player’s name out to media outlets to create noise and ultimately get his player the best deal possible.

This is not a slight on Wilson or his agent; this is just the standard practise at this point in a player’s contract. But it does not mean that all of these clubs, especially Villa with their current position, want to bring him in.

