Bruno Fernandes would ideally like to leave Man Utd as a club legend, but while that’s unlikely, glory (and no Roy Keane) awaits him at Real Madrid.

Since Roy Keane insisted “talent is not enough” in one of his – and therefore anyone’s – angriest punditry outbursts, the Manchester United captain scored the only goal in the 1-1 draw with Arsenal, got a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Real Sociedad and contributed to every goal in the 3-0 win over Leicester.

Keane was biting back at the suggestion that United would be in a relegation battle without their talisman after Fernandes had played key roles in the draw with Everton and the comeback win over Ipswich ahead of his war of words with Ian Wright on The Overlap.

His suggestion that all Fernandes has is “talent” in the middle of a run of seven games in all competitions in which the Portugal international has either scored or assisted 11 of United’s 15 goals was both ill-timed and clearly a load of b*llocks spouted as a result of his aversion to a footballer he would have handed both barrels on a weekly basis had they shared a dressing room. “What was all that arm-flailing sh*te?” etc. etc.

Fernandes has shown, not only in this recent sparkling run, but time and again for United that he is A Clutch Footballer, a man for the big occasion, a guy who has regularly overcome the challenge of collective mediocrity to drag his side through games and to win trophies. Has Keane forgotten the FA Cup final? Fernandes was the best player on a pitch featuring multiple Premier League and reigning Champions League winners by some distance.

Yes, he’s “talented”, but he’s also A Winner, who may sulk more than he shouts and show (entirely understandable) signs of frustration, but also routinely leads by example by scoring and assisting goals when his side needs him most. It’s that combination of quality and character that draws the interest of Big Clubs like Real Madrid.

Fernandes being ‘eyed as a potential successor to Luka Modric’ makes sense. Real Madrid spending £90m on a 30-year-old does not. If the 15-time Champions League winners do put that on the table, United would be mad not to thank the playmaker for his time and send him packing.

Even much smaller bids – which are likely this summer either from Madrid or other top European sides preying on Fernandes’ presumed desire to play at the top table and win major trophies – will be tempting for United given their well-documented financial woes.

And hugely intriguing for us punters, who would love to see whether United will indeed, as the majority of us suspect, be entirely f***ed without him, or if – as Keane would surely contend – his departure would be the catalyst for a culture change at the club which may prompt short-term pain for long-term gain.

Barring a very big offer, United should be rejecting bids for their captain. His departure is far more likely to be catastrophic than beneficial. The question is whether Fernandes still believes United can match the ambitions he made clear last summer, or if interest from a European giant may test his loyalty.

“I said to them [Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS]: ‘I don’t need you to promise me that we’re going to win the league,’ because no one can promise that. But at least that we will have a team to compete and be competitive throughout the season, to try to achieve silverware and to compete at the highest levels.”

They’ve failed him. This is the most uncompetitive Manchester United team in Premier League history. And beyond the lure of Champions League football and major trophies, Fernandes – much like Trent Alexander-Arnold – may also be attracted by the prospect of life away from the prying eyes of Keane and other English pundits, who are quick to criticise and whose praise has become increasingly begrudging.

Fernandes could stay at United and leave the club a hero having led them through the tough times and back to the top, but after six largely under-appreciated seasons which have seen him put up the sort of numbers that would ordinarily have seen a footballer already achieve hero status, he should be wary that his continued efforts will more than likely fail to reap the rewards and the acclaim he deserves.

A Manchester United player without a Premier League or Champions League trophy to their name won’t be remembered as a club hero or legend no matter their contribution to the lesser successes they’ve achieved in their time at Old Trafford.

And with Fernandes still considered by some to be A Problem who’s holding the club back despite him so clearly being streets ahead of his teammates, why wouldn’t he want the near-guarantee of glory that moving to Real Madrid brings? He owes Manchester United nothing; he’s probably given them too much already.