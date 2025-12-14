Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his fourth goal in four games for Leeds, proving doubters wrong, embarrassing Rio Ferdinand and Viktor Gyokeres, and staking a very real – if unbelievable – claim for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup.

It’s just the second time in his career, after a five-game run between September and October 2020, that Calvert-Lewin has scored in four consecutive Premier League appearances; his current rate of 0.53 goals per 90 is the best in any season of his career.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool is quite the run of teams to score against before this latest goal against Brentford; his equaliser after Jordan Henderson had given the hosts the lead is the clearest sign yet that the 28-year-old is back close to his best.

Jamie Redknapp compared him to Michael Jordan in the Sky Sports studio, such was the hang time before he connected with Willy Gnonto’s cross to head past Caoimhin Kelleher. And for a player so horribly and consistently struck down by injuries it felt like more than a goal.

It was a display of the physicality he’s been short of for so long, memories of which continued to see him linked with Premier League giants throughout the low and when he was available on a free transfer from Everton in the summer.

Manchester United considered him, but withdrew interest as a result of his injury-record ‘red flag’, much to the relief of Ferdinand.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin? What are you chatting about bruv?” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel.

“Calvert-Lewin can’t stay fit. No. Why would we bring him in to this club? This club is built on the academy and we’ve got Chido Obi sitting there. Play him if you just need someone for a few games rather than someone who’s older and can’t stay fit.

“Sign Calvert-Lewin? On what grounds? No, I’m sorry, I disagree massively, I disagree massively. What message does that send to the rest of the Premier League or more importantly to your squad?”

The “message” on current form had he signed for United would be that they have a fit-for-purpose striker ready to finish off the vast number of chances they create that are currently being missed by misfiring forwards.

Arsenal were also frequently linked with Calvert-Lewin in the past and often criticised for that interest, but he’s got five goals to Gyokeres’ four in the Premier League, with both strikers featuring for just shy of 1000 minutes.

Calvert-Lewin gave a typical ‘I’m just focusing on my football’ answer when asked about a possible England recall ahead of the summer, but the chances of what would be a remarkable return having won his last cap over four years ago have been boosted this season, not just by his own return to form but his rivals’ shocking failure to prove they’re worthy of being Harry Kane’s World Cup backup.

Unless the even more surprising return of 35-year-old Danny Welbeck – who leads the way among English strikers with seven goals – is in the offing, then Calvert-Lewin has a genuine chance as all of Ollie Watkins, Liam Delap, Dominic Solanke and Ivan Toney struggle to stake their own claims for very different but compelling reasons.