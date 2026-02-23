Michael Carrick was forced into a Manchester United change against Everton to seriously challenge the theory that the dramatic upturn in the Red Devils form is set to endure under his leadership.

United have won four of their five Premier League games since Carrick took charge, with the draw at West Ham last time out the only blot on the former midfielder’s impressive copybook featuring victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.

The clamour for his permanent appointment at the end of the season has grown in that time, with Thomas Tuchel extending his contract with England offering a further boost to his chances of leading Manchester United next season, quite possibly in the Champions League as they look well placed and – crucially – well rested in their battle with Chelsea and Liverpool for the fourth and fifth qualification spots.

The lack of European football has granted Carrick ample time to prepare his side for Premier League games. Everton on Monday will be United’s sixth game in 37 days. Liverpool have played nine in that time; Chelsea have played ten.

There’s no need to rotate and Carrick hasn’t – why would he? – making just one enforced change, bringing Matheus Cunha into the team after Patrick Dorgu got injured in the 3-2 win over Arsenal.

Carrick ignored calls from the fanbase to hand Benjamin Sesko a start after the striker’s crucial goals off the bench against Fulham and West Ham, but was forced into a change as Lisandro Martinez “picked something up in the week” for the Red Devils.

The centre-back’s “not serious” injury gives Leny Yoro a chance to impress. Something he’s rarely done since his £50m move from Lille in the summer of 2024.

His transfer was seen as a significant coup for Manchester United amid Real Madrid interest, with Rio Ferdinand getting particularly carried away before being “flattened” by a damning stat more than a year into his Red Devils career.

“Wow… wow. That is a mad stat. That’s just flattened me,” he said. “What am I hearing? I’m trying to have a good, positive moment here, trying to get some positivity.”

After Yoro provided the assist to earn a point at Fulham in the second game of his second season United were still yet to win a game against a current Premier League side with the young Frenchman in the starting lineup. The only victories in the previous campaign came over Southampton and Ipswich, both of whom were relegated.

He put that right in the very next game against Burnley and further victories have followed with Yoro in defence against Sunderland, Brighton and Crystal Palace, but the 20-year-old has remained something of a jinx for United this term.

No outfield player that’s started more than five games for United has fewer points per game than Yoro (1.57), a score which pales in comparison to Carrick’s preferred centre-back pairing of Martinez (1.93) and Maguire (1.85).

Only Manuel Ugarte (-9) has a lower goals scored minus goals allowed score while on the pitch than Yoro (-6) and you really don’t want to be in any group with that guy.

With Mathijs de Ligt on the comeback trail and Ayden Heaven a further option, Yoro needs a win to prove he’s a worthy backup, with victory over Everton also showing that Carrick can break hoodoos on his seemingly inexorable path to curing all Manchester United ills to land himself a permanent contract.