Chelsea have got a rotten recent record against Arsenal and the Big Six in general. But Mauricio Pochettino’s side have been cleansed of their inferiority complex. It’s time for the kids to go for it.

The last time Chelsea beat Arsenal at home in the Premier League, Alvaro Morata scored the telling goal in a 3-2 win. Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos were Arsenal’s less than formidable centre-back pairing that day over five years ago, when the pre-match debate was whether the Blues would cope without Eden Hazard, who was only fit for a place on the bench.

Chelsea gave Arsenal a hiding in Hazard’s swansong in the Europa League final at the end of that 2018/19 season, but have lost six of their nine meetings with the Gunners since, with the turning of the London tide borne out in their clashes as well as their trajectories on and off the pitch.

Before the shouts become deafening, there is the small matter of Chelsea winning the Champions League in the meantime, and the fact that before last season, Arsenal had failed to finish above them in the Premier League. But the tide has long been turning, and while Arsenal and Mikel Arteta now bathe in the shallows, Mauricio Pochettino inflates the arm-bands of his Chelsea children to keep their heads above water.

But despite the clear difference in the stages of their processes, as Arteta fine-tunes and Pochettino builds the foundations, there is some – mostly baseless, certainly fatuous – positivity surrounding Chelsea ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge.

They’ve won three games on the bounce, scored four last time out and have a defensive record bettered only by Arsenal and Manchester City. Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher are playing like a midfield trio that could survive the process back to the top. Raheem Sterling has rediscovered his edge. Cole Palmer looks the business. Reece James, Benoit Badiashile and Carney Chukwuemeka should be back this month. When Christopher Nkunku returns he will be the answer to the goalscoring woes.

But perhaps even greater than those authentic reasons to be cheerful is the unsubstantiated belief that Chelsea do better against better teams. The 1-1 draw with Liverpool on the opening day of the season provided further credence for a claim that was consistently made while Thomas Tuchel was in charge, while also being vaunted at times during Frank Lampard’s first spell and last season under Graham Potter.

Chelsea were good against Liverpool, and probably deserved to win the game. And there have been quite a few such instances against Big Six sides in the last few years, when Chelsea have drawn or lost by the odd goal through perceived bad luck or, more typically, missing big chances. But their record is rotten. Since the start of the 2019/20 season, Chelsea sit bottom of the Big Six table, winning just ten of their 41 games.

Chelsea look more accomplished in those games because there’s space for their players to express themselves. They’re not faced with a low block to aimlessly pass the ball in front of; there’s opportunity for slick passing moves from front to back. And in the end, should they lose, moral victories are earned by giving a good team a good game. But that never used to be acceptable.

What happened to playing sh*t and winning? Grinding out results against teams who would leave battered and bruised – that’s what Chelsea were about.

We’re not suggesting these young lads are about to put on 40 pounds each and become the giants that used to roam Stamford Bridge and overpower whoever would dare to take the field with them. But there are other, more subtle, ways this Chelsea side can dominate and take games by the scruff of the neck. This is a very young, very talented, very fit group of players, who should be capable of putting the willies up anyone who comes on their patch.

Seven of the 11 starters from Chelsea’s 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal last November have gone. Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Trevoh Chalobah, Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja are the only members of the 20-man squad that remain at the club. These are not players that should be afflicted by past struggles against Arsenal, or any of their big rivals, for that matter.

Pochettino has the cleanest of slates in that regard and should be using the innocence of youth to Chelsea’s advantage against Arsenal on Saturday.

Momentum is massive for a Chelsea side without experience to lean upon, and while a positive display against Arsenal will be met with plaudits even in defeat owing to that lack of experience and this nascent phase of the team’s development, a win in any guise would be a huge boost ahead of a harrowing run of fixtures that then sees them play five of last season’s top eight in their next six games.

Chelsea should no longer have an inferiority complex when it comes to games against the top teams, because most of the previously burnt are no longer there. Pochettino needs to mould this group into a new Chelsea team that no-one wants to play, not because they give big rivals a jolly good game, but because they invariably win.