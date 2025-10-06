Jamie Carragher reckons Chelsea are “obsessed with collecting wingers”, but four of their wide men made the difference in their 2-1 win vs Liverpool…

On Saturday evening, Chelsea earned their biggest win of the 2025/26 campaign and it was also arguably one of the most important of Enzo Maresca’s overall reign.

Despite being without “nine” first-team players due to injury and being starved of centre-back options, Chelsea overcame adversity to deservedly beat Premier League holders Liverpool 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Moises Caicedo fired home a stunning opener as part of a brilliant solo performance against a dire Liverpool side, who overloaded the pitch with attackers to grab an undeserved equaliser via Cody Gakpo’s tap-in in the 63rd minute.

Once Gakpo scored, it felt inevitable that the Reds would kick on and win the game by a goal or two, but Arne Slot’s side lacked the necessary balance and cohesion to make that happen as they were the second best in the closing stages.

Instead, Chelsea looked the most likely to win the game and the changing of momentum was underlined by the late introduction of Wataru Endo, with Slot trying to make Liverpool more solid at the back.

However, Chelsea were rewarded for their positive intent deep into stoppage time as substitute Estevao converted Marc Cucurella’s cross at the back post to send Stamford Bridge, and particularly red-carded Maresca, into delirium.

This result and the manner of Chelsea’s performance significantly eased the pressure on Maresca, who was facing sack calls following back-to-back Premier League defeats against Manchester United and Brighton.

And it gives Chelsea a great platform to build as Liverpool’s severe early-season issues and Arsenal’s problems in front of goal set up an imperfect title race, with the Blues, Manchester City and even Spurs not yet out of the running.

Chelsea’s last-ditch winner vs Liverpool also put pay to Carragher’s recent blast of their transfer model.

“The glaring flaws last season were in goal and at centre-half. Despite 12 new arrivals over the summer, those areas remain the Achilles’ heel. “Rather than focus on positions in need of urgent attention, Chelsea appear to be obsessed with collecting wingers.”

Yes, Chelsea are lacking an elite goalkeeper and centre-back capable of guiding the club to Premier League and Champions League honours, but their wing options were a key factor against Liverpool.

Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto started the game, and they had the beating of full-backs Conor Bradley and Milos Kerkez, who, admittedly, were far from their best all game and were replaced in the second half.

However, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson did not fare too much better against Jamie Gittens and Estevao, who were introduced with 15 minutes remaining.

Gittens and Estevao inspired Chelsea’s last-gasp winner with their positivity as they each had shots on goal before the teenager netted from close range in stoppage time.

There is the argument that Chelsea’s wingers are in the very good (not elite) class, though Estevao has a huge ceiling, but it is a positive that Maresca has four quality options to rely on to impact and change games throughout 90 minutes against top opposition.