Chilwell is the *actual* Chelsea missing link as Pochettino awaits two steps back at ‘mausoleum’ Bridge

Ben Chilwell’s return is a boost for Carabao Cup finalists Chelsea for as long as he can stay fit but two steps back are inevitable against Aston Villa.

“We have very good fans. They want to win because the history of Chelsea is to win.”

Chelsea supporters have been reduced to apathy over the past 18 months as Todd Boehly’s stuttering post-takeover rebuild of the Premier League giants is yet to have much (if any) reward despite their obscene outlay on transfers.

Chosen to lead the Blues into a new era, Mauricio Pochettino would not have lasted this long if the previous ownership was still in charge and the former Tottenham boss has been a beneficiary of the highly publicised turmoil at Manchester United and Newcastle United.

As torrid as Man Utd and Newcastle’s past few months have been, they are separated by ninth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League table and Pochettino’s under-performing side are just as unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League as the two big-hitters around them.

Pochettino has been given a free pass for much of this season as the Boehly-inspired project is still in its infancy, but the prospect of Chelsea’s season being over in January would surely be unforgivable for even the most forgiving of owners.

And that scenario was a real possibility ahead of this defining week as they trailed Middlesbrough 1-0 on aggregate heading into their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Had they come unstuck here, they would have been forced to put all their eggs in the FA Cup basket with a home tie against Aston Villa coming up on Friday evening.

After winning just three home games in 11 months up until November 2023, Chelsea’s form at Stamford Bridge had picked up ahead of their return leg against Boro as they were unbeaten in seven matches.

This upturn in form was not enough to boost spirits in the stands too much as Pochettino felt it was necessary during his pre-Boro press conference to channel his inner Pep Guardiola and urge Chelsea supporters “to get behind” his players, while Pat Nevin has likened the recent atmosphere at Stamford Bridge to a “mausoleum on a rainy Monday”. Ouch.

Chelsea’s nervy start in the second leg did nothing to improve the atmosphere inside Stamford Bridge as the seeds for another edgy performance were planted.

But before the feeling among supporters could turn too toxic, Chelsea found their rhythm and had their Championship opponents on the back foot.

Chilwell – who was making just his sixth start of the season – was influential and he carved open Middlesbrough as Chelsea broke the deadlock inside the opening 15 minutes.

A few minutes after coming close to scoring with a header after a well-timed run inside, the left-back found more success in central areas moments later as he slid the ball in behind to Raheem Sterling. The attacker then pulled the ball back towards Armando Broja, who was perhaps somewhat fortunate as Boro’s Jonny Howson converted the ball for him for an own goal.

Sterling was at the forefront again soon after as Chelsea turned the tie in their favour with their second goal of the night. Having looked to be going nowhere with some patient build-up play, the England international stepped up an attack with a backheeled pass that resulted in Enzo Fernandez converting after an assist by Axel Disasi.

Two weeks after masterminding the perfect gameplan for Boro’s 1-0 in the first leg at the Riverside, inexperienced manager Michael Carrick was given a painful lesson by an uncharacteristically clinical Chelsea outfit.

The hosts capitalised on mistakes by Matt Clarke and Dan Barlaser to make it 4-0 at the interval with finishers by Disasi and Cole Palmer before eventually ending up 6-1 winners on the night and 6-2 victors on aggregate to advance to Wembley.

REPORT: Chelsea 6-1 Boro (6-2 agg)… Pochettino’s side advance to Carabao Cup final at start of defining week

As much as they benefitted from playing against a very charitable Middlesbrough side, it still comes as a surprise that Chelsea were able to pass this test without having to overcome even an ounce of tension given how uninspiring they have been for the bulk of this campaign.

This is certainly not a strong enough excuse to justify their poor season, but Chelsea have been tormented by injuries and they profited from Chilwell’s return to the starting lineup on Tuesday evening.

While Chelsea are admittedly lacking a world-class striker, a blatant transfer admission from Victor Osimhen could hint at what’s to come their way in the summer and the continued absence of Chilwell and Reece James through injury has arguably been just as detrimental.

James is still on the sidelines but the difference Chilwell can make when he’s involved was evident from the off against Middlesbrough.

Like James, from an attacking sense, Chilwell is one of the best wing-backs in the Premier League when he is fit and firing.

As good as Levi Colwill is (and he is excellent), he had been unable to even come close to making the same impact in attacking areas as Chilwell on the left flank while he covered for Pochettino’s key asset.

Chilwell’s return is as timely as it is important during this season-defining week for Chelsea. But just as they have taken one step forward and two steps back all campaign, don’t be surprised if they follow this resounding success up with a humbling loss against Aston Villa on Friday and also if the return of the injury-prone left-back – as it often is – proves to be shortlived.