“He’s a Chelsea player; he’s very important to me,” Liam Rosenior said this week in response to reports of PSG and Real Madrid interest in Enzo Fernandez, before extolling the virtues of the Chelsea star, including what has fast-become the Blues’ most effective route to goal.

“He can finish, he can score, he arrives really well in the box when he plays higher up like a forward-running eight or a No. 10,” Rosenior added.

After nine goals in all competitions last season, Fernandez already had eight this term to top the Blues’ goalscoring charts, along with Joao Pedro. No player has had more shots (41) than Fernandes, or created more chances (34) in the Premier League.

Rosenior then hit upon a hugely significant issue he’s set to face at Chelsea in the coming weeks and months.

“What I need to do is find out what the chemistry is around the position. It’s not just him, it’s how other players fit around him,” he said.

Cole Palmer missed this game against Pafos, feeling “tightness in his thigh” to allow Fernandez to play in what Rosenior – like anyone watching Chelsea this season – will know is his best position, in behind the central striker.

The Argentinian had a goal disallowed for a slight push in the back of defender having ghosted in at the back post, in what is becoming a trademark of his, to head in Pedro Neto’s cross from the right. He also set both Reece James and Moises Caicedo up for shots from the edge of the box with some wonderfully neat footwork in tight areas, and delivered a beautiful dinked pass for Estevao to sting the palms of the goalkeeper.

Most of Chelsea’s moments of promise, as has often been the case of late, came through Fernandez here. It’s why PSG and Madrid are interested, and why Chelsea will insist on making a profit on the £107m should they agree to his sale.

Chelsea made do with Moises Caicedo – who eventually scored the winner with a header in 78th minute to see his side squeeze into eighth and the last automatic qualification spot – sitting alone at the base of midfield in the second half, owing to a lack of threat from the visitors and the need to push as many bodies forward as possible.

But Rosenior typically favours a double pivot, as was the case before James was taken off at half time. That allows space for just one attacking midfielder.

“The problem is Cole Palmer comes back in,” Joe Cole said when asked about Fernandez’s excellence in the No.10 position in the first half. That’s long been the assumption, particularly as Palmer reverting to the right flank, where he was outstanding in his first season for the Blues, is presumably out of the question given how Rosenior wants his wingers to hug the touchline.

“I don’t like pigeon-holing players. In my career I’ve used players in different roles,” Rosenior said, aware of this brutal either/or decision he will have to make if he doesn’t drop Fernandez deeper to play as a No.6 behind Palmer.

We understand his desire to squeeze Fernandez in, even if not in his best position – the 25-year-old has emerged as a real leader of this team and Chelsea are in dire need of them. But he doesn’t get into Chelsea’s best side as a No.6. James is far better than him in that deeper role.

It should be Fernandez or Palmer. And incredibly, thanks to Palmer’s fitness issues, his struggles relative to his Chelsea best when he has played and Fernandez’s late-running brilliance in his absence, that is a genuinely difficult decision for Rosenior.