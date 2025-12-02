Cristian Romero scores best worst overhead ‘kick’ ever in silly Spurs draw at Newcastle

Under the lights at St James’ Park, Newcastle United were supposed to blitz Tottenham, but instead they were denied three points by the best worst overhead ‘kick’ ever from Cristian Romero.

Tottenham had one win in seven against Newcastle going into Tuesday night’s clash and were last victorious against the Magpies in October 2021, shortly after their Saudi Arabian takeover and in what was essentially a one-off sympathy match for then-head coach Steve Bruce.

Both clubs are in wildly different positions since that day, and Newcastle have used those Saudi riches to progress ahead of the Londoners, keeping Eddie Howe in charge while Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini, Ryan Mason, Ange Postecoglou and Thomas Frank have all had a go in the capital.

Had Newcastle grinded out the victory they were four minutes away from, it might’ve felt even more significant than a routine 4-0 thrashing against Champions League rivals.

Instead, it ended up being a very strange game of football between two teams desperate to create drama out of nothing.

Thomas Frank dropping Micky van de Ven to the bench was the first hint of drama, but probably sensible considering the sleepless nights the Dutchman has experienced since being turned inside out in this fixture in 2023/24. Instead, Kevin Danso partnered Cristian Romero at the back, with Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie occupying the full-back spots.

Still, Van de Ven’s benching was far from the most surprising thing to happen on Tuesday night. And no, we are not talking about Fulham’s ridiculous 4-5 defeat to Manchester City.

Spurs captain Romero scored two goals to rescue a draw, with his injury-time overhead kick coming off his knee – or a very high part of his shin – and somehow going through Malick Thiaw’s legs and trickling out of Aaron Ramsdale’s reach. How it wasn’t blocked is beyond belief. How we’ve just witnessed the best worst overhead kick in football history is also beyond belief.

It was so hilariously awful; one of the funniest goals ever.

There were no issues with his thunderous front-post header that made it 1-1 after Bruno Guimaraes’ wonderful strike gave the Geordies the lead, but Argentina defender Romero did create a potential issue by mimicking his Brazilian rival with his celebration for both goals. From that to Richarlison flinging himself to the ground minutes after being booked for dissent, all composure goes out of the window when there’s an Argentine versus a Brazilian on a Premier League pitch, and it’s outstanding content every time.

Newcastle and Spurs have some emotional players and, particularly in the case of the former, they always refuse to give up. Yet on Tuesday, it was Spurs who fought for their under-pressure manager and picked up a very good point in a very tricky stadium.

The problem for Newcastle is that their season just hasn’t got going, and that’s a worry when you’re in December. It’s one step forward, two steps back. They were superb at Everton on Saturday after a meltdown in Marseille, and now against a very beatable Spurs team, in a fixture they’ve dominated under Howe, they didn’t have that cutting edge and were just a bit…meh.

It was a difficult summer for them with all of the Alexander Isak drama, and that seemed to carry over onto the pitch during pre-season and then in the opening weeks of the season. After qualifying for the Champions League last season, they sit 13th in the Premier League with only five wins from 14 games, below Everton, Brentford and even more agonisingly, Sunderland.

Yet at home their only defeats have been injury-time gut-punches against Liverpool – when they were good – and Arsenal. Tuesday’s result was their first draw at St James’ Park in the Premier League this season, essentially beating all of the teams they are supposed to beat while being extremely poor on the road, hence their bottom-half position.

Given the recent history of the fixture and Spurs’ form, Frank’s men fall into that category. It’s no doubt an opportunity missed against a Champions League rival, even after being handed a controversial penalty for a Rodrigo Bentancur foul on Dan Burn. It’s dividing opinion, this one. For me, it was a stonewaller; for others, a disgraceful decision.

With that going on and Romero scoring whatever the hell you want to call it, this was a game that’s difficult to explain. Newcastle weren’t at it, but will wonder how they allowed a centre-back to score twice, from Spurs’ only two shots on target, and how they twice relinquished a lead against a morally deflated team.

It’s a result and two performances that sum up exactly where both of these teams are right now.

You’d be a brave man to bet on either of them at the moment, with the unexpected Spurs point coming in extremely unexpected circumstances and putting them back to the top of the Premier League away table above Arsenal. At home, at their lovely stadium, they’re 19th. Astonishing, isn’t it?

But that’s Spurs for you. Romero’s overhead ‘kick’ was simultaneously the most Spurs goal ever. It honestly would work as one they concede or score.

It’s Brentford at home for them next, and Burnley at home for Newcastle. Spurs’ home struggles and the added context of it being Frank’s former club, and his old set-piece coach marauding the away technical area, make it a must-watch fixture after a very on-brand chaotic match at St James’.

