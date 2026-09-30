Cristiano Ronaldo makes perfect exit thanks to limelight thieves Manchester City

Cristiano Ronaldo flouncing out of the Portugal camp would be the story of any other international break. Our thanks to Manchester City for ensuring he leaves in the shadows.

The way-past-his-prime, self-serving prima donna boarded his private jet, perhaps never to be seen again in a Portugal shirt, after – get this – not playing in a football game having been told that he might not play in the football game.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday after being dropped from the starting lineup by new manager Jorge Jesus after what was by all accounts a performance of no merit whatsoever in their first victory of the campaign, a 1-0 win over Wales three days before.

Reports suggested there was a ‘crisis meeting’ between Ronaldo, Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca after the game and Jesus insisted ahead of their clash with Denmark that “there is nothing to make a fuss about”.

“There was no incident whatsoever,” he said.

“Any player – and I was a player myself – when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don’t get on, no-one is happy about that.

“Afterwards, as coach, I decided not to bring him on. It’s nothing to make a fuss about.

“If everything goes according to plan [against Denmark], it will be Goncalo who plays.

“If I need [Ronaldo], he’ll come on. If I don’t need him, he won’t.”

It’s a wonder he didn’t recognise that if there’s one footballer in the history of the game who was definitely going to “make a fuss” it was Ronaldo after managing him for a season at Al Nassr. And sure enough…

‘After the press conference of the national team coach, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team camp,’ Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

‘In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always devoted myself.

‘Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates good luck, without exception.’

Imagine the relief of the manager and his teammates. Finally, the dead weight that the Portuguese national team has dragged through the last two major tournaments, quite possibly costing a golden generation the chance of silverware, has gone. It’s no longer all about him; it can be about them.

And what a time to leave. Sure, it will be the top story for the next few hours, maybe into tomorrow morning. But any Ronaldo storm, and indeed his ‘truth to all Portuguese people’ when that arrives, will be eclipsed by the next financial update on Manchester City by Kieran Maguire or if Jon Flanagan’s asked if he wants a retrospective 2013/14 Premier League winners medal.

It’s the perfect damp-squib ending to the international career of a man who values the limelight over almost anything else and has walked away in the shadow of something of incalculable interest and importance in comparison.

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