Bruno Fernandes has explained what “the most important thing” is after Cristiano Ronaldo left the Portugal camp after falling out with manager Jorge Jesus, and it shows the extraordinary stranglehold CR7 has over his teammates and the Portuguese nation as a whole.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Portugal’s 2-1 Nations League win over Norway on Sunday after being dropped from the starting lineup by new manager Jorge Jesus following what was by all accounts a performance of no merit whatsoever in their first victory of the campaign, a 1-0 win over Wales three days before.

Reports suggested there was a ‘crisis meeting’ between Ronaldo, Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca after the game and Jesus insisted ahead of their clash with Denmark that “there is nothing to make a fuss about”.

It’s a wonder he didn’t recognise that if there’s one footballer in the history of the game who was definitely going to “make a fuss” it was Ronaldo after managing him for a season at Al Nassr. And sure enough…

‘After the press conference of the national team coach, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team camp,’ Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

‘In due time, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always devoted myself.

‘Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates good luck, without exception.’

READ: Cristiano Ronaldo makes perfect exit thanks to limelight thieves Manchester City

Ronaldo’s sister then said the country ‘deserved to return to mediocrity’ over their lack of respect for Cristiano, and Rio Ferdinand has also questioned where Portugal were before CR7 arrived as their saviour.

Having officially been announced as Portugal’s new captain after Ronaldo’s exit, Bruno Fernandes looked to maintain unity and harmony in the wake of a bombshell which has divided the Portuguese people.

“Regarding Cristiano, I had a conversation with him,” Fernandes told a press conference on Saturday. “What I told him, and what I repeat here, is this – the most important thing is that, regardless of what happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country, for what he has done not only in Portugal but throughout the world.

“He has a reserved place not only among the best of all time, but also in the hearts of all Portuguese people, and the most important thing is that we stop dividing things. There are no divisions in the national team, it is one and will remain so, despite any noise that may come from outside.

“We are outside of this controversy, but what I ask is that the country does not divide itself, does not make choices, that it respects all sides. At the same time, Cris is and will be the biggest icon of our national team, he deserves everyone’s respect, regardless of who likes him more or less.”

How is “the most important thing” stroking the ego of the most arrogant footballer in history rather than, say, Portugal winning games of football?

It’s an extraordinary statement from the captain of a national team looking to placate the fans of said national team, many of whom have evidently become fans of of one player rather than the collective during a period in which their success and failure has revolved around Cristiano Ronaldo; his brilliance for the majority of the time and his dramatically fading value in more recent history. He’s been a detriment to the team in at least the last two major tournaments.

What hasn’t diminished – it’s grown if anything – is the influence Ronaldo enjoyed, on the team, the manager and the Portuguese people until Jesus put his foot down.

In a way they were all his prisoners, and while some are enjoying the sweet release of freedom – as evidenced by their excellent display without him in the 4-2 win over Denmark – many others are experiencing a severe case of Stockholm syndrome.