Darwin Nunez-lite offers hot streak Blades promise before two reds and a pen in stoppage time madness

Two red cards and a penalty in some vintage Barclays stoppage time action rather stole the thunder from Ben Brereton Diaz, who is a slower, less effective and much less expensive version of Darwin Nunez. The hot streak starts now.

Signing Ben Brereton Diaz would have been considered quite the coup for Sheffield United in the January transfer window two years ago. The Chilean was at that point heavily linked with West Ham, while Frank Lampard was also said to be keen at Everton. He had just scored 20 goals in 24 Championship games for Blackburn, in a spell that captured the imagination of fans far beyond the English second tier, who pondered whether a simple name change could spark such an incredible upturn in form.

A man who had scored 20 goals in 145 appearances across six years as Ben Brereton had found the net the same number of times in less than five months as Ben Brereton Diaz having been called up by Chile. Blackburn reportedly rebuffed offers of around £25m for him in January 2022, before he left on a free in the summer of 2023 for Villarreal, a club that better suited both his name and flowing locks.

But it’s not gone well in Spain. He’s failed to score or assist in 27 appearances for club and country since the start of the season. To suggest he’s a striker who blows hot and cold would be a grand understatement. For that reason he represents an understandable punt from Chris Wilder, who would have had his work cut out to persuade his Sheffield United bosses had there not been that hot streak potential.

Not that Wilder will give a damn how the goals are scored given this was just their 16th in 21 games this season, Brereton Diaz’s equaliser suggested he’s a man with the sort of killer instinct that’s been lacking at Bramall Lane this season. Reacting quickest in the Hammers box, he got his studs to the ball ahead of James Ward-Prowse before smashing a shot past Alphonse Areola. Joy, vindication and relief combined in an outpouring of emotion from him and his manager on the touchline.

He was a handful besides, coming from the Blades’ left-flank like a slower, less effective, much less expensive Darwin Nunez. “It’s not always been the highest of quality when he gets in the final third,” was the line on commentary to sum up an afternoon in which he scored one but really should have scored another having brilliantly beaten the offside trap before horrible dragging a shot wide when through one on one.

Like Nunez, the good things Brereton Diaz did indicated he could be the most influential player in his team, while the bad things – like treading on the ball while trying to do a stepover in the box – were enough for us to question how he’s forged a career in professional football.

But he’s a makes-things-happen footballer and Sheffield United need lots of things to happen in the second half of the season to remain in the Premier League, as was ironically the case in quite the bonkers spell after he was taken off with 23+11 minutes to play on Sunday.

It looked as though the eight-point gap to safety would remain after Ward-Prowse’s penalty, and absolutely should have done after a series of subsequent West Ham chances, chiefly for Danny Ings, who amusingly scuffed two shots seconds after being named Man of the Match in a laugh-a-minute half hour of football. Rhian Brewster was shown a yellow, then a red on review, for clattering into Emerson, in an incident which saw Vladimir Coufal booked for dissent which VAR had proved was entirely valid, before being shown a second yellow four minutes later (90+7).

Oli McBurnie and James McAtee celebrate last-gasp equaliser for Sheffield United

But the purest Barclays moment was still to come as Lucasz Fabianksi came off the bench to try – and fail – to save a 102nd-minute penalty having replaced Areola, who conceded said penalty but couldn’t stick around to face up to it having gone down with a bloody nose. David Moyes was furious but just to ensure a steady stream of steam from his ears, the referee refused to give another penalty to West Ham moments later, which probably should have been given? Don’t know. A draw seems fair anyway, which presumably will be Moyes’ impartial take.

It means Sheffield United are seven points from safety rather than eight, so it doesn’t count for much ultimately, but there was hope through their performance and Brereton Diaz provides that little bit more, not because he’s a brilliant footballer (he’s not that good), but because he brings the chaos and could be at the start of a hot streak, and we know that when he’s hot he can be very hot.