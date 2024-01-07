Declan Rice ‘travesty’ resolved by Mikel Arteta rewriting the Arsenal cheat code

Arsenal made the best signing of the summer and have somehow got worse. That’s a damning indictment on the rest of the team, who would benefit from Declan Rice being a defensive cheat code from an attacking position, rather than the other way around.

After 20 games last season, Arsenal had ten more points than they do now, had scored eight more goals and conceded three fewer. And yet, pretty much everyone agrees the squad is better now than it was, thanks to one signing – the best Premier League signing: Declan Rice.

He’s been undeniably excellent: leading, sweeping, tackling, controlling and generally bossing the midfield, scoring goals when they mattered most – against Manchester United, Chelsea and Luton – and bucking the trend as a £100m+ signing that’s (already) proven he was worth the outlay.

Manchester City would have put more than one cat among the Arsenal pigeons in the summer had they known just how big an impact he would have at the Emirates, Chelsea would swap either – possibly both – of their nine-figure midfielders for the one who was for so long destined for a return to Stamford Bridge, and Liverpool – if they had the funds – could now be running away with the Premier League had they signed a No.6 we’re not meaning to be churlish by suggesting would be an upgrade on Wataru Endo.

It’s a damning indictment of Arsenal as a whole that the player whom many would say has been their top performer this season arrived in the summer and has somehow made them worse. That suggests a significant dip in form across the rest of the team. Either that or the departees and absentees are being keenly felt, and no amount of Thomas Partey revisionism or Granit Xhaka reminiscences should be enough to convince anyone that Arsenal were better equipped to win the Premier League 12 months ago than they are now.

They have missed Xhaka. He was at the top of his game for much of last season, and formed an excellent bond with Gabriel Martinelli, who has looked nowhere near as threatening with Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard or whoever else has been selected to support him in that left-leaning No.8 role, which has become the problem position for Arteta; a role that could turn “Declan Nice” into Declan Slice? Spice? Splice? Suffice? We’re at the rhyming behest of Richard Keys here…

“Rice didn’t do anything to hurt Fulham. Nothing. Not one raking pass. Not one crunching challenge. Not one shot at goal. Nothing. So what’s the point of him? He’s become Declan Nice. He’s got everything required to be a top footballer. He’s got the lot – height and energy. He can see a proper pass. And he’s got the muscle to get into people and break attacks down. But he doesn’t do anything at the moment except trickle balls sideways and backwards. It’s a travesty.”

Loathe though we are to agree, Arsenal probably should be doing everything possible to get the best out of their best players. And although Rice is undoubtedly the best defensive midfielder in the squad, he would also almost certainly be doing a better job than Havertz or Trossard in that more forward role.

On paper the team looks more attacking with Rice as the No.6, because he can drive forward and contribute. But in reality he hasn’t all that much, so why not grant him greater licence to score and assist, and play Jorginho, Mohamed Elneny, or even Oleksandr Zinchenko behind him?

Rice has the energy and awareness to get back and prevent opposition attacks no matter where he lines up. He can be a defensive cheat code from an attacking position, rather than the other way around.

“Playing as a number eight he can be an incredible player,” Arteta said last week, before picking out Rice’s “eye for a goal” as something to be developed. The Arsenal boss isn’t daft; he can see what the rest of us can – that there’s far more to Rice’s game than passing sideways and winning tackles. Which makes it all the more strange that he’s given Rice so few opportunities to illustrate his wide-ranging ability. Rice has played as the deepest-lying midfielder in 16 of Arsenal’s 20 Premier League games this season.

The question is would Jorginho, Elneny or Zinchenko be as big a drop off from Rice in defensive midfield as Rice would be an improvement on Havertz or Trossard in the No.8 position? Surely it’s at least worth finding out.