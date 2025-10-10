Manchester United and Newcastle United are among the clubs chasing Elliot Anderson and they could sign him for a bargain fee in January…

Anderson is certainly one to watch heading into next year’s transfer windows as Nottm Forest’s dramatic decline this season reduces their hopes of keeping him beyond the 2025/26 campaign.

Newcastle will no doubt regret their decision to sell Anderson and not another valuable asset to avoid a PSR breach in 2024, as he’s been a revelation since joining Forest for £35m.

The 22-year-old was one of the breakout stars in the Premier League last season, as his sudden emergence as one of the division’s best defensive midfielders helped them secure European qualification.

And Anderson has arguably stepped up a level at the start of this campaign, looking at home in the Europa League and in Thomas Tuchel’s first England XI, with a start at next year’s World Cup currently looking a sure-fire certainty.

READ: England player ratings v Wales: Saka stars; Rogers, Gordon and Spence among big winners



The Three Lions have been crying out for an Anderson-type player for years and he’s quickly struck up a great partnership with Arsenal standout Declan Rice, who has been afforded the freedom to move further forward in a more suited No.8 position in recent internationals.

Things are coming together for England at the right time, with the discipline, work rate, and quality passing of Anderson providing the platform for Tuchel’s talented attackers to shine.

Speculation surrounding a transfer is already building as Man Utd are reportedly threatening Newcastle’s hopes of re-signing Anderson next year.

This is according to Football Insider, who claim that the two Premier League clubs ‘hold serious interest’ in Anderson, though it ‘will be difficult’ for them to sign him in January.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The one decision that proves ‘Man Utd are not a serious club’

👉 Romano reveals Man Utd star ‘will leave’ in 2026 as he drops Fernandes bombshell: ‘I can guarantee’

👉 Antony speaks out on ‘scary’ situation at Man Utd as Hojlund’s manager fires dig at Red Devils



Naturally, this comes down to the price as the big spending is usually reserved for the summer transfer window, though Football Insider‘s explanation on Anderson’s price is somewhat puzzling.

The report claims:

‘Nottingham Forest are likely to demand an extortionate figure for their star midfielder in order to stave off any interest. ‘Anderson could cost around £70million when the window reopens in the new year, as a result of his recent performances and undoubted potential.’

£70m ‘extortionate’ for Anderson? Really?

Given the current landscape of the midfield market, Forest can actually be justified in demanding more like £100m for their prized asset, especially considering Brighton asked for over £100m for Carlos Baleba in the summer.

They are right in saying that Anderson is ‘unlikely’ to leave Forest in January as he and the club will inevitably wait for the post-World Cup tax to cash in, but Man Utd, Newcastle and potentially others should be licking their lips at the prospect of a £70m bargain next year.