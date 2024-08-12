Emma Hayes was announced as the new US women’s national team head coach in November, had her first game in June and became an Olympic champion by August.

Emma Hayes has been hailed as a “game changer” after transforming the US soccer team from chumps to champs at her first attempt.

Little more than two months after taking on the biggest job in the women’s game, the former Chelsea boss led her new team to Olympic glory in Paris on Saturday.

A nation humiliated by last year’s painfully early World Cup exit redeemed itself by beating Brazil to the gold medal with a 1-0 win at Parc des Princes.

Just how significant a role Hayes played in this rags to riches turnaround can now be revealed. The results speak for themselves: six straight wins and just two goals conceded, none in the knock-out rounds.

But what Hayes did behind the scenes to rebuild belief and restore self-confidence in her players has only now come to light.

“She gave us this calm and this ability not to be overwhelmed,” said Crystal Dunn, one of seven survivors from the starting line-up stunned by Sweden a year ago.

“When you’re a member of the US national team it’s like everyone puts their expectation on you. It’s like, ‘You guys should be beating teams 6-0!’ I’m like, ‘Okay, not really, these games are hard’. “Emma helped us tune out from those unrealistic expectations to allow us to execute. She did a really good job of reeling back all the stress that comes with wanting to win by saying, ‘It’s just another soccer game, enjoy it’.”

Dunn continued: “Emma’s way is to motivate the human being because that’s what makes you the best player you can be. It’s great to have a coach who is invested in who you are and not just ‘hey, you’re here to help me win games’.

“Yeah, we always want to win, we obviously have that standard, but at the same time it’s about individual motivation. Emma has a really great way of tapping into that.”

Rose Lavelle took up the theme as she clutched her gold medal and marvelled at how far the team had come in a year.

“Last year was really tough for all of us, coming up short in the World Cup and not performing to a level we all know we’re capable of,” said the midfielder. “Coming into this tournament and being able to find joy in the pressure moments was so refreshing. Emma has been a game changer for us. “Her soccer knowledge expanded the way we’ve played so much in such a short amount of time. The way she values everybody off the field, motivates and encourages us, all the time saying the right thing, has just been great. “The way she allowed us to put that [World Cup] behind us and pave a new path for this team and ourselves was exactly what we needed.”

The US women’s team won four of the first five Olympic tournaments and, until last year, had made every World Cup podium. Before their last-16 elimination by Sweden they were the gold standard in every sense.

But that Melbourne horror show could not just be dismissed as a blip. It was a trauma and the players needed the expert guidance of Hayes to get past it.

“Emma is so calm,” said Sophia Smith, one of three to miss in the penalty shoot-out loss to the Swedes. “Even at times that we think are most stressful we look at her and she is calm, she believes in us. That goes a long way.”

Hayes got the players singing karaoke, dancing and laughing in training. Anything to lift the tension, keep the mood in the camp high.

“There’s a misconception that the US women’s national team don’t take it that serious because we have fun,” said Trinity Rodman. “But I feel what makes us great is having those opportunities to have fun and connect with each other as that makes our connection so much greater on the field.”

Hayes was at it straight after the game on Saturday night, lighting up the room with her laughter as she told of her mum, up in the stands, posing for pictures with Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

“What an absolute blast – I’ve got some cracking photos!” she roared, before comparing her short time in the US job to being “at university” as “I’ve had a f***ing blast”.

“Trust me, I know what this journey means,” she added. “But I’m not going to let it [the expectation] strangle me. Winning is in my DNA. I’m used to being in finals, I’m used to competing for trophies. And so is the US women’s national team.

“That mentality is why I love the country. It’s why I’m so made for it. That never ever say die. That gut it out, grit it out, grind it out.

“Of course, we’re delighted with the gold medal but it doesn’t mean it ends there. We want so much more for ourselves. We’re competitors, we’re just at the beginning. About 75 days in, baby!”

