The Nike England shirt controversy was laughably forced by right-wing goons who don’t even understand what ‘woke’ point they want to make.

The faux outrage at the new £125 England shirt last week brought out some of the usual brain-in-neutral observers and their foetid followers to cast their toxic runes, in doing so illustrating some of the stupid attitudes that have always surrounded the national side for the worst.

If all of this is supposed to be tied up with some sense of patriotism, I feel sorry for your sorry ass. Lee Anderson, the sort of right wing, intolerant, floury potato many of us grew up around, said he couldn’t wear it and called the colourful cross on the collar ‘namby-pamby, pearl-clutching, hand-wringing nonsense’. Err… you what? No. You’re talking about yourself. What sort of melt are you to be so emotionally incontinent over a little bit of embroidery? It’s so pathetic and so weak that it can’t even support its own weight.

It makes no sense to use those words and only someone blinded by his own dogma who is desperate to stoke a culture war even would. I’ve rarely seen someone look so pathetically insecure while possessing a massively ugly level of self-regard. It’s always the same blowhards. Of course, Harry Redknapp called it a “disgrace”. But is it really? I’d have considered repeatedly advertising a betting company as something worthy of hiding your face in disgrace.

Anybody would think the shirt is a holy relic and had never changed. When, as we have documented, it has been changed every year. So what is ‘traditional’? When does tradition start and stop? Don’t ask or question this sort of thing. No thinking, please. Just be angry.

This is one of those typical culture wars so favoured by the right wing who are perpetually angry and see it is all a woke plot to put Britain down and make us all gay or something that exists only in their heads. All nonsense of course. No-one else talks about being woke, yet the snowflakey right wing is obsessed by it. Even though the very same people endorsed selling off our national assets to overseas companies. Yeah, where was your patriotism then, bubba?

But we live in an era where the insignificant and trivial creates more heat than the major issues. Cue Peter Shilton, a self-confessed ‘traditionalist’. He’s against the new colours of the cross. So what is ‘traditional’? When does tradition start? Does he want the shirt to be like the one worn in 1872 for the first game against Scotland or the one we won the World Cup in? He just doesn’t say. He’s only interested in being validated by his own indignation. It’s a question he was neglectfully not asked. I’d wager he has absolutely no idea what he wants, because people like this are only engaged by this kind of shallow, meaningless patriotism. They’re here to whinge and whine. Nothing else. They love the sound of complaint, so of course assume theirs is the common sense position; it’s anything but.

Shilton thinks that purple on the shirt is ‘woke’, whatever that means. He certainly has no idea. Tell me Shilts, oh wise man, how is a colour ‘woke’? What do you mean? Nope, he hasn’t a f**king clue, but typically he said it anyway. I bet he couldn’t even tell you what he means by ‘woke’, but reaches for the word in the hope it will make him appear to be in possession of the right-wing brain today. I was in Morrisons and heard someone say watercress was ‘woke’. It’s got that ridiculous. Some people clearly just use the word to describe something they don’t like. They see it everywhere as a red raw character defect – if they’re a certain sort of brain-in-neutral, nasty right winger drawn from a dwindling base of potato heads.

It’s not as if players are being forced to wear a pink mankini. I’d be more concerned that the shirt costs up to £125. That seems ludicrous. That’s the thing to be concerned about; I don’t care what the shirt looks like and only someone who has been drinking the right wing kool-aid does. And that is a lot of people. England has consistently proved large swathes of the country are right-wing nutters, members of the Conservative party especially, considering they thought a dangerous glove puppet mutant like Liz Truss was capable of being Prime Minister.

The shirt is just a shirt: laundry. I can’t be bothered to care about the colour of an embroidered cross. I don’t have that amount of indignation in my tank. It’s not like there are swastikas all over it, which ironically, much of the thick-necked thugs that follow England would approve of.

That’s not to say Nike’s decision was right or wrong, but more to say it doesn’t matter at all. It is a confected faux outrage about nothing. And if it exercises you, take a telling, get your priorities right. If you don’t like it, it isn’t some sort of conspiracy. Don’t listen to idiots like Shilton who is only invited on these sorts of discussions to offer balance via his embarrassing stupidity.

Incidentally, despite what the BBC might think, you don’t balance out good with bad and intelligence with stupidity. My guess is they do it to create controversy and clicks. This is a man who, in an interview, seemed to think the England flag has blue in it, probably because he conflates the Union Jack with England, which is not exactly sensitive to other nations’ concerns. It’s people like Shilton, who is not even a reserve for a Brains Trust, who are a boon to the independence movement in Scotland. Not that Peter cares in any meaningful way; he’s doubtless a Unionist because Scotland is just where you play golf, a mere county of his toxic perfidious Albion, the absolute roaster.

I was shocked by some of the responses because they were based on a set of assumptions about what an England shirt should look like. How do you know? I think I missed that memo. Who cares? I realise this madness has probably already passed, but the negative, right-wing attitudes that were behind it remain and will continue to leech its influence into the culture of supporting England, making it ever harder to succeed. We have already seen the inevitable defenestration of Gareth Southgate, who will always be a loser even when he wins now.

All of this is a symbol of how confused England is by itself. From here in the west of Scotland it looks as though some people in England have lost their mind. If you are ready to lose you sh*t over a shirt like a dribbling goon, what won’t you lose your sh*t over? Doesn’t it occur to you that you are being very silly about something that doesn’t matter in the slightest and will be gone in less than 12 months anyway? Yes it does. You are not being patriotic, you are simply over-focusing on something unimportant to the detriment of the real issues. Stop it. It’s stupid.