Marcus Rashford and Myles Lewis-Skelly are on the back foot ahead of the World Cup, but Elliot Anderson is becoming a certain England starter…

On the night that England booked their place at next year’s World Cup, there were positives and a negative for head coach Thomas Tuchel heading into next month’s international break.

Unlike Wales, Latvia were resolute to ride out England’s bright start in Riga on Tuesday night, though a simple ball over the top from John Stones opened them up for the visitors’ opening goal after 26 minutes.

Stones’ lofted pass found Anthony Gordon in behind Latvia’s defence, and the Newcastle United star showed positive intent by drifting inside before producing a classy finish into the bottom corner.

For Gordon, this was a necessary moment after he faced some criticism for his lack of an end product against Wales, though he was the best of England‘s attackers against Latvia.

The Newcastle star could have easily had an assist after crossing to Harry Kane in the early going, with this match providing further evidence of the Bayern Munich striker and the winger complementing each other brilliantly with their respective qualities.

Kane’s best work comes when there is pace and forward runners around him, with Gordon showcasing his ability to exploit space behind the defence for his goal.

Gordon’s impressive tenacity both in and out of possession is another plus point as he looks to fend off Marcus Rashford to start on the left for England next summer, with this battle only having one winner if tonight’s starter, who is clearly admired by Tuchel, can continue to produce the final shot/pass and clinically finish off moves.

After last week’s procession win over Wales, Tuchel insisted that his side needs to learn how to “play without” Kane, but the centre-forward position is in no doubt ahead of the World Cup.

This is partly due to the severe lack of quality alternatives, but 32-year-old Kane is showing no sign of dipping below elite class as one of the world’s best strikers.

Tonight, he had a goal in the opening seconds chalked off for offside and would have been disappointed not to convert Gordon’s cross, but he emphatically got on the scoresheet shortly before the interval.

Latvia caused England a couple of minor issues in the early going, but they capitulated before the break as Kane took advantage.

The ball was fed to Kane after Latvia carelessly lost possession deep into their half, and the Bayern star clinically swept the ball home to make it 2-0 from the edge of the area on his weaker left foot and while off balance. Ridiculous.

Seconds later, Kane was gifted an opportunity to score his 21st goal of the season as he was needlessly pulled down in the penalty area. A spot-kick was eventually awarded via VAR, and he unsurprisingly sent the ‘keeper the wrong way to convert.

For the second game in a row, England had a 3-0 lead at half-time, though it was not all positive for Tuchel.

The Three Lions are widely recognised to have immense depth in attacking areas, though the same cannot be said at left-back.

After Spurs standout Djed Spence impressively put his case forward against Wales as he impressed alongside Gordon, Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly was given a runout against Latvia.

And his performance was far less positive as the 19-year-old, who has incredible natural ability, showed signs of rustiness with poor decision-making in possession and rash defensive work.

Latvia’s few bright moments came via Lewis-Skelly’s lack of alertness. With Riccardo Calafiori’s stellar form limiting his minutes for Arsenal, it is looking increasingly likely that he will miss out on a World Cup starting berth to Spence or Tino Livramento next summer.

At the same time, Elliot Anderson continues to look like the answer for England’s midfield dilemma.

The No.6 department has been a weak area in England’s squad for years, but the Nottingham Forest star has quickly become an incredibly important player for Tuchel.

Anderson has played a vital role in England clicking under Tuchel, with the right balance found in the last three matches.

He sets the tempo from deep with his forward passing and is always alert to recoup possession with his intensity and strength as a brilliant reader of the game.

He makes all the players around him better, and this is most importantly the case with Declan Rice as he provides the perfect foil for the Arsenal star, who is afforded the freedom to drift into his suited No.8 role.

The centre-midfield pairing of Anderson and Rice looks set, but the No.10 spot is up for grabs in Jude Bellingham’s absence, and Eberechi Eze reminded Tuchel of his quality in the final five minutes against Latvia.

After a comical own goal made it four, Eze showed patience to work space in the penalty area before firing home into the bottom corner to put the gloss on a 5-0 victory that provided more evidence that the Three Lions are on the right path under Tuchel.

