Germany dominate the Euro 2024 team of the tournament so far

There are no England players in the Euro 2024 team of the tournament so far, with Germany predictably dominating the selection after the opening fixtures. That will change as other teams start to play Scotland, which is only fair.

The Euro 2024 team of the tournament will be updated if necessary after every game in Germany, up to the final on July 14 to give a definitive best XI.

Goalkeeper: Martin Dubravka (Slovakia, beat Belgium 1-0)

There was one notable mistake in possession which went unpunished by Leandro Trossard, but Dubravka was otherwise crucial in giving Slovakia a platform to build towards one of the biggest surprises in Euros history.

Poor Romelu Lukaku was his chief victim as Dubravka produced plenty of saves to inflate his Newcastle transfer value, while his 12 accurate long balls were more than any other player bar Jordan Pickford so far.

Closest contenders: Thomas Strakosha (Albania), Jan Oblak (Slovenia), Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands)

Right-back: Dani Carvajal (Spain, beat Croatia 3-0)

Hoping to follow in the stuttering footsteps of Jorginho and a select few others in winning the European Cup and European Championship in the same season, Carvajal has scored in the final of the former and the opener of the latter within a fortnight.

The Real Madrid defender was not flawless defensively but Andrej Kramaric had no joy down that side.

Closest contenders: Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Italy), Andrei Ratiu (Romania)

Centre-back: Radu Dragusin (Romania, beat Ukraine 3-0)

Within the best team display of the tournament so far, there were a handful of wonderful individual performances. Dragusin was phenomenal in helping set a tone which inspired Romania and overawed Ukraine.

The centre-half’s consummate flattening of Georgiy Sudakov at 3-0 up on the hour mark summed up a determined, ruthless 90 minutes from a player who did not give an inch. Dragusin even earned a free-kick in the opposition half with a rampaging run on the counter-attack, while no player has made more clearances than his 10.

If Tottenham can silence his agent, they have a player on their hands.

Closest contenders: Denis Vavro (Slovakia)

Centre-back: Riccardo Calafiori (Italy, beat Albania 2-1)

“To concede like that with 50,000 of their fans in the stadium could’ve knocked us down, but we reacted well and I am very proud,” said Alessandro Bastoni, whose goal helped formalise that comeback.

Bastoni, three years older and infinitely more experienced at international level, said “the alchemy is on the right track” in his defensive partnership with the “very talented” Calafiori, who barely put a foot wrong after that stunning Albania opener for which he took no blame.

Closest contenders: Marc Guehi (England), Jaka Bijol (Slovenia)

Left-back: Marc Cucurella (Spain, beat Croatia 3-0)

“I think this is my best form since coming to Chelsea,” Cucurella said heading into a tournament which, at least initially, has seen that steadily upward trajectory continue.

Cucurella’s recent personal improvement has been linked more to a change in role and his ability in possession, but even defensively he underlined his development with the clearance which led to Spain’s opening goal against Croatia, as well as a block on the line from Josip Stanisic in the second half.

Closest contenders: Nathan Ake (Netherlands), Michel Aebischer (Switzerland)

Central midfield: Toni Kroos (Germany, beat Scotland 5-1)

With a fairy tale retirement on the horizon, Kroos took full advantage of the respect and space Scotland bizarrely afforded him by proving he is bowing out while still at his brilliant best.

One misplaced pass from the 102 he attempted was the headline statistic but it was the 34-year-old’s control, calm and class which shone through. In a game defined by gulfs in quality, the one between Kroos and that Scotland midfield was most glaring.

Closest contender: Declan Rice (England), Nico Barella (Italy), N’Golo Kante (France)

Central midfield: Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, beat Hungary 3-1)

Leader of the official Euro 2024 dark horses, Xhaka carried his excellent Bayer Leverkusen form into his third Euros and sixth major tournament finals for Switzerland as they side-stepped a Hungary-shaped obstacle.

Murat Yakin followed the Xabi Alonso blueprint to make the most of Xhaka’s skillset and it certainly worked; the former Arsenal captain was quietly superb.

Closest contender: Fabian Ruiz (Spain), Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia)

Right-wing: Jamal Musiala (Germany, beat Scotland 5-1)

The most competition for places comes on the right side of attack, where Federico Chiesa and Lamine Yamal have both thrived thus far. But Musiala set an immediate high bar which no-one has quite reached since.

The standard of opposition does have to be taken into account but even then, no Germany player tormented Scotland with the same unrelenting brutality as Musiala.

Attacking midfield: Ilkay Gundogan (Germany, beat Scotland 5-1)

Even without scoring or assisting any of Germany’s five goals, Gundogan created a sense of chaos and havoc to which Scotland never acclimatised and Manchester City still miss.

While doing plenty of the defensive dirty work and making precious few mistakes in possession, Gundogan’s movement and touch knitted everything together for Germany and made Scotland look amateurish – or at least more amateurish.

Closest contenders: Jude Bellingham (England), Nicolae Stanciu (Romania)

Left-wing: Cody Gakpo (Netherlands, beat Poland 2-1)

Having used the 2022 World Cup as a platform upon which to multiply his value and earn a move to Liverpool, Gakpo continued his major international tournament form with a deflected goal and tenacious showing from the left side of attack.

Gakpo equalled Musiala for the most dribbles completed in the opening fixtures with five each, although the Dutchman managed his from seven attempts to the German’s 10.

Closest contenders: Florian Wirtz (Germany)

Centre-forward: Denis Dragus (Romania, beat Ukraine 3-0)

An expert interpretation of how to lead the line as a modern centre-forward culminated in the crowning goal of a spirited victory over Ukraine.

The finish from Dragus was not particularly taxing but his awareness was crucial and the striker’s bravery in possession stood out.

Closest contenders: Kai Havertz (Germany), Kwadwo Duah (Switzerland)