Tying Jordan Pickford to a new contract was Everton’s ‘priority’ and an ‘agreement’ has now been reached, with three factors justifying their investment…

It finally appears that Everton are back on track as a contender for European qualification after nervously looking over their shoulders in a relegation battle for too many seasons.

The return of David Moyes, the great investment in the summer transfer market and smooth transition from Goodison Park to the Hill Dickinson Stadium have contributed to Everton’s upward trajectory this season.

It is now important that the Toffees retain their important assets, and they have done positive work in that regard in recent weeks.

Centre-back duo Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski have committed to Everton by signing new contracts and it has since been revealed Jordan Pickford is next.

On Sunday evening, a report from The Times‘ Paul Joyce revealed Pickford is ‘set to sign a new contract’ and this deal will be sealed ‘before their return to Premier League action next weekend against Manchester City’.

It is noted that ‘securing the long-term future of the 31-year-old has been a priority for the manager Moyes and owners The Friedkin Group as they seek to keep the defensive spine of the team in place’, with a subsequent report from BBC Sport confirming that an ‘agreement’ has been struck between the goalkeeper and Everton.

Regarding Pickford being ‘poised to sign’ a new deal, the report from BBC Sport added:

‘England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has agreed terms over a new deal with Everton. ‘Sources have told BBC Sport an announcement will be made in the coming days.’

This is another positive step in the right direction for Everton, who also need to push hard to keep Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye to maintain their current momentum.

Pickford has not been without his critics during his career, but he has become a more complete goalkeeper in recent seasons. Whether he’s playing for club or country, he rarely lets his team down.

The England international has been sporadically linked with a potential move to a Big Six club throughout his career, as Manchester United are often in that conversation, but his new deal means that such a transfer is pretty unlikely in the final couple of years of his career.

And Everton are right to keep investing in Pickford, who remains one of the standout goalkeepers in the Premier League.

As per Opta, Pickford is third for the most expected goals on target (7.6), sixth for save percentage (70.8%) and ninth for shots saved (17) out of the Premier League goalkeepers to play all seven games this season.