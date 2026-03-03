Everton’s signing of Jack Grealish was meant to mark a huge year for the World Cup hopeful, but an injury in January has shattered his dreams of a call-up this summer.

A foot stress fracture required surgery, ending not only his debut season at Everton but also any hope of making Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the World Cup.

While Grealish was always an outsider in the race for a spot, Everton have a couple of other players flying under the radar who could still join Jordan Pickford in North America.

No, it’s not James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, or Dwight McNeil. Instead, it’s summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Like A New Signing James Garner, both of whom have been excellent this season.

Much of the England discussion has centred around attacking players, young inverted left-backs, and who will fill the No.6 role to ‘unlock’ Declan Rice.

If the World Cup squad was announced today, a fully fit Jude Bellingham would undoubtedly be included, with Morgan Rogers probably there too. But Dewsbury-Hall’s performances for Everton in 2025/26 have made him a strong contender for a midfield spot, though it still feels like an inevitable snub.

As for Garner, had he been playing like this in previous years, he’d be in with a real shot.

Garner offers two standout qualities: his brilliant set-piece delivery and his versatility. These traits could make him a wildcard pick. But with set-piece specialists like Declan Rice, Reece James, and Trent Alexander-Arnold already in the mix, his skills are less of a priority for Tuchel.

And as for versatility, well, that’s a bit of a dead-end too; right-back is an area where England are stacked, and Garner’s not going to displace James or Alexander-Arnold anytime soon.

But while these unique strengths may not be enough to earn him a wildcard spot, they still highlight his value. Garner has proven himself as a solid midfielder in the Premier League this season, and that’s another reason why his eventual World Cup snub will sting.

Despite the competition in midfield, the one silver lining is the uncertainty surrounding who will actually occupy the No.6 role.

While Elliot Anderson has made a case with his performances, he’s looking a little tired for Nottingham Forest, and Adam Wharton’s struggles with Crystal Palace haven’t helped his cause.

At least Garner has a shot, probably ahead of Jordan Henderson and Alex Scott. Declan Rice could end up in the No.6 spot if Wharton and Anderson falter, but Garner’s recent form, including his impressive display in Everton’s 2-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday, means he’s firmly in the conversation. He set up Tarkowski for the opening goal and nearly assisted Jarrad Branthwaite, another England hopeful.

In that match, Garner made 11 penalty area entries, created a big chance, and completed 63 accurate passes, among other stats. His all-around performance was outstanding, and while Everton’s European push might still fall short, both Garner and Dewsbury-Hall have done enough to keep their names in Tuchel’s thoughts.

It’s unlikely either will make the cut, but they’ll keep themselves in the frame.

