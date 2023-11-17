Ferdinand drivel sparks £50m Man Utd questions as Ratcliffe accepts Fergie trap over transfer boss

Sir Jim Ratcliffe leaning on Sir Alex Ferguson is a shame but at least Manchester United aren’t asking Rio Ferdinand for his “f**king unbelievable” ideas.

Not many of Rio Ferdinand’s opinions should be taken particularly seriously. The man once told disgruntled Newcastle supporters to “round your money up and take over the club” from Mike Ashley, despite seemingly never suggesting Manchester United fans do the same to remove the “disgraceful” Glazers. He did, however, reveal in June through his sources that “the Qatari bid is the one that has been accepted” for the Old Trafford club, adding a “hallelujah” and “please let this happen” for good measure. He also recently said some really weird stuff about vomiting every time Harry Kane scores, which is frankly incredibly unhealthy.

But for as long as he has a lofty platform, some apparent influence and a headline-worthy name, Ferdinand’s views will always be heard. And he has used that rare privilege, that imposing status, to boil the solid sporting director credentials of Dougie Freedman down to: ‘But he works for Crystal Palace!’

It is a “left-field” shout. That much is fair. The Paul Mitchells, Dan Ashworths and Michael Edwards’s of this world are all more recognisable candidates with higher profile bodies of work and louder voices singing their praises. Manchester United would be foolish not to consider them. But it would be myopic, insular and arrogant to simultaneously overlook Freedman entirely.

Ferdinand gave the 49-year-old what he might consider to be his due, citing the signings of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi across six years in charge of transfers during the most sustained period of relative success in Crystal Palace’s entire history as ones where “you go ‘yeah ok'”.

But that is to ignore the brilliant Joachim Andersen and the wonderful Cheick Doucoure who, combined with the aforementioned three, give Palace five assets signed for around £84m, who they could feasibly sell for at least £50m each; Manchester United genuinely might not have as many players that prospective buyers would be willing to pay such sums for.

That is to disregard phenomenal cost-effective business like bringing in superb Premier League goalkeepers Vicente Guaita and Sam Johnstone for nothing, winning the race to loan Conor Gallagher or spending £2m on five consistent years and counting of Jordan Ayew.

That is to neglect the extraction of £50m – from a club whose names escapes us – for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, to dismiss the ability to build and maintain competitive squads on one of the top-flight’s lowest net spends.

That is to completely change one’s mind from January, when Ferdinand himself told the Crystal Palace website how much he admired “the profile of players here” and the “blending of youth and experience”, before praising the “great work” done by former manager Patrick Vieira and “his recruitment team”.

It is to sum up precisely the sort of hubris, self-importance and narrow-mindedness which both symbolises Manchester United’s lamentable, aimless post-Ferguson era and keeps bringing them back to pray at his altar for advice.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will reportedly seek the ‘guidance’ of Ferguson once his 25 per cent stake in the club is ratified, and the large-looming spectre is expected to extol the virtues of ‘long-term ally’ and former neighbour Freedman when it comes to a sporting director role.

At some point Manchester United will have to stop asking Ferguson to recommend his favourite Scottish people to help drag them out of this mess; it is an unsustainable business model for a variety of reasons.

But beyond that, Freedman’s credentials deserve more than disdain and condescension. They warrant proper analysis, consideration and respect. He is a damn sight more qualified than the current Manchester United incumbent, not to mention Ferdinand’s own “f**king unbelievable” tip for the role, which along with his sycophantic cheerleading of The Cristiano Ronaldo Return undermines pretty much anything he says about sporting directors.

Manchester United are really not above plucking the best employees from a club they are closer to in terms of points than they are to Manchester City. Certainly not if they have been as quietly impressive at their job as Freedman. Ferdinand’s refusal to accept that is part of the problem; Ratcliffe at least contemplating embracing it suggests he could form part of the solution.