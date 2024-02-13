Xabi Alonso is not as perfect a Liverpool fit as it seems

Jamie Carragher presented a fine case for the Liverpool manager credentials of his leading candidate, Xabi Alonso. But he would not be a perfect appointment.

Alonso is the overwhelming favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield when the German steps down at the end of the current season.

Former Liverpool teammate Carragher laid out the Spaniard’s strengths while explaining how he might imprint his own individual style on the club if he does take over.

“If Xabi Alonso was to become the Liverpool manager, which I think he will, I feel they are quite fortunate given that Jurgen Klopp has chosen this moment to move on,” Carragher said. “The timing for Alonso to step in is pretty perfect given the job he’s doing.”

But while Alonso has the backing of Carragher and a great many vocal others, his candidacy for the role is entirely undermined by a few factors.

Over-celebrating

Interesting as Carragher’s thoughts were, it was a monumental shame he dedicated so much of his analysis to concepts as nebulous as tactics, systems and coaching philosophy when far greater focus should have been placed on matters of actual significance and consequence.

Short, sharp passes to entice the opposition, is it? Bayern couldn’t press and that don’t impress. The role of Alejandro Grimaldo is nice and all but proper comprehension and research isn’t what people want from their subscription. Back five or back four? More like back snore.

Give us some insight into how Leverkusen marked their statement victory over Bayern both during and after. It’s your duty as a chief Celebration Police officer.

Josip Stanisic escapes censure on the technicality of him having to performatively play down scoring against his parent club, while the second goal was treated a little too merrily by a group that has never won anything.

Then it descended into complete farce. A stoppage-time goal in an unguarded net to make it 3-0? Substitutes invading the pitch while the scorer sprints to the touchline to embrace players and technical staff, callously invading the personal space of a stunned fourth official in the process? Does Alonso have no control over them? Are they too emotional?

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka celebrate for Arsenal.

The manager himself did not indulge in those particular histrionics but was kidding no-one with his show of forced, respectful professionalism at full-time. Didn’t need much tempting to join in with the celebrations, did he? Against his former club, no less. And dragging his entire coaching staff along with him, getting dangerously close to a cameraman, was the final insult.

‘He didn’t want to join in the celebrations but the home fans demanded Xabi Alonso join them,’ the Daily Mail’s Dominic King wrote. ‘Quite right: he’s just masterminded a dismantling of Bayern Munich and enhanced his already burgeoning reputation.’

Nope. You know the drill. Just get down the tunnel, you’ve won a game, it’s three points. I’m serious, honestly.

Age

“There is no doubt that right now he’s looking like the brightest young thing out there as a manager,” Carragher concluded, bringing his compelling presentation to a close in front of a speechless class.



Not having that. There are five current Premier League managers who are younger than Alonso, who is also older than two of the four runaway Championship promotion contenders.

Arteta, the embattled and grizzled veteran of elite management that he is, was born four months after Alonso. The “brightest young thing” in European management is about 18 months older than Gary O’Neil but wouldn’t speak half as well on Monday Night Football.

The Jose Mourinho factor

Alonso has faced four former Premier League managers during his relatively short coaching career.

The Spaniard dispatched Thomas Tuchel after a draw in their first meeting, while Daniel Farke has similarly lost to and drawn with the 42-year-old.

His record is otherwise patchy, including a defeat to Watford icon Xisco Munoz during his formative years in charge of Real Sociedad B. But the most damaging of all Premier League-themed encounters came in the 2022/23 Europa League semi-finals, when he was out-heritaged by Jose Mourinho.

A 1-0 defeat in the first leg and goalless draw in the second sent Roma through at the expense of Leverkusen, much to the presumed future chagrin of Anthony Taylor.

There is another Mourinho-centric point to make as to why the world should quietly and respectfully pray that Alonso does not establish himself as a genuine consistent managerial force. The Portuguese predicted his success in 2019 when saying “Xabi has conditions to be a very good coach,” and a Mourinho with cause to gloat is among the worst versions of Mourinho, along with every other iteration combined.

The dynasty manager effect

It doesn’t feel like enough is made of just how disastrous it is to replace a dynastic Premier League manager. There are the obvious horror stories of David Moyes and Roy Hodgson, and how clubs often scramble around in the aftermath of a legendary coach’s departure searching for meaning, identity and purpose.

Almost every example of the longest-serving managers in Premier League history leaving their post includes an immediately rough transition, if not eventual doom when enough of the residual goodwill and structure fades away.

Alonso will be minded to play the role of Arteta rather than Unai Emery. Replace the replacement and avoid those same inevitable pitfalls which have claimed many a successor to long-held thrones.

Style

Might actually be worth considering. Fair play. Alonso obviously Knows The League and would come with the requisite level of DNA, but it’s hardly a natural stylistic fit.

Leverkusen rank first for short passes completed across Europe’s top five leagues, with Liverpool 1,948 back in 12th. Leverkusen cross the ball far less, attempt far fewer tackles (95th out of 96 teams) and have a smaller squad with a lower average age.

It would basically be an absolute disaster, as fun as the ‘How Liverpool could line up under Xabi Alonso’ features, including just a load of Leverkusen players smattered around Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.