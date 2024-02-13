The continued impact of Conor Gallagher and Scott McTominay has us thinking how Chelsea and Man Utd may have done without them had their plans been realised.

Chelsea

This season was always going to be difficult for Chelsea. Their last campaign was a stone-cold classic, from furious Thomas Tuchel handshakes to two players scoring more than four goals, spending a small fortune on borrowing Joao Felix for a few games and him immediately getting sent off and the owner reportedly seeking the counsel of James Corden before appointing Frank Lampard, who proceeded to perennially blame The Basics for winning one of his 11 matches in caretaker charge.

There is frankly no way of properly following that. But it does not require too much hypothesising to imagine things being even worse. Had Chelsea’s plan to flip Conor Gallagher for that sweet pure profit been realised, the Blues might not have achieved Todd Boehly’s boyhood dream of being 10th.

Gallagher ranks first for tackles and interceptions at Chelsea this campaign and second on most attacking metrics behind Cole Palmer, whose arrival rekindled speculation over Gallagher’s future. That sudden increase in competition for places gave Tottenham food for thought over a £50m bid, with West Ham having an offer of £40m turned down earlier in the summer.

The rumours were rekindled in January as a panicked Chelsea sought to appease the PSR gods, but Mauricio Pochettino has refused to countenance his departure and secret sporting director James Corden has thus far shown lenience.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher celebrates his goal against Palace

Man Utd

This season was always going to be difficult for Man Utd. Their last campaign was a stone-cold classic, from the anxiety-ridden response to an awful start being to sign Casemiro and Antony, to sending Cristiano Ronaldo into Piers Morgan and Saudi arms, Gary Neville pretending Bruno Fernandes was begging to be subbed against Liverpool, and Wout Weghorst.



There is frankly no way of properly following that. But it does not require too much hypothesising to imagine things being even worse. Consider how much they would have struggled if they’d had any injuries.

Another apparently variable factor is the presence of Scott McTominay. Figuring out how many points a player’s goals have been ‘worth’ is always a murkily imperfect business but Match of the Day tried recently and surmised that the midfielder has been responsible for almost one-third of Man Utd’s overall tally thus far, in no small part thanks to those late winning cameos off the bench against Brentford, Wolves and Aston Villa.

“Every player has a price but he has a big value, sporting and also economic,” said Erik ten Hag in October; the Dutchman would nevertheless have traded those big sporting and economic values in for £40m or so if any potential suitor had stumped up.

Fulham

No Premier League club had a tougher summer than Fulham. Aleksandar Mitrovic forced his way out to Saudi, with Willian intent on joining him at one stage before the Brazilian had the new contract he had literally just signed waved in front of him while being reminded that this isn’t Spurs and you can’t just renege on such deals.

The Cottagers managed to steer Marco Silva clear of those Middle East riches and into the season they went with a particularly threadbare attack; trusting Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz to lead the line between them and embark on individual runs of unstoppable goalscoring form was foolish and naive.

Fulham have coped with those situations admirably but Joao Palhinha might have been their tipping point. Throughout the summer he was courted by Liverpool and West Ham, before Bayern Munich threatened to whisk him away on deadline day.

On the proviso they could source a replacement, Fulham finally acquiesced. But armed with a theoretical £60m, no adequate alternative could be identified and the sight of a broken Palhinha trudging through customs at Munich airport lingers.

The Portuguese signed a new contract in September to protect his value, which has only increased through two factors: a) making at least 14 more combined tackles and interceptions than any other players across Europe’s top five leagues, and b) Bayern being amusingly bad.

Aston Villa

The line was buried in a Daily Mail story warning that investment alone is not indicative of success, but it stands out a few months later: ‘Leon Bailey is for sale this summer’.

It was a more-than-reasonable stance at the time. The forward had six goals and assists apiece since joining Aston Villa for £30m in their post-Grealish haze. Injuries and Steven Gerrard stunted Bailey’s development and while Unai Emery had prompted an upswing in performances, the belief was that he would be a victim of Villa’s grand ambition.

Perhaps they simply never found a team willing to match their asking price; Saudi interest inevitably emerged but Bailey stayed and Erling Haaland (1.27) and Mo Salah (1.14) are the only players of those with more than three starts this season to have more combined goals and assists per 90 minutes than the Jamaican (1.07). That new contract couldn’t be tabled soon enough.

Manchester City

For reasons made abundantly clear since and exploited masterfully by Neal Maupay, it was Kyle Walker who contemplated his options rather than Manchester City themselves.

Saudi and Sheffield United were on the table at one point but the 33-year-old came much closer to joining Bayern Munich and trying to counterbalance the trophy-averse properties of Harry Kane.

A verbal agreement was reached between club and player over a planned £15m move but Walker backed out. Pep Guardiola, minded not to lose another important player after seeing Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Aymeric Laporte and Joao Cancelo leave in the summer, put the right-back’s change of heart down to a team effort which “made him feel how much he is beloved by everyone”.

Walker, recently appointed permanent captain and with a new contract in his filing cabinet, has already almost surpassed his total minutes of playing time in each of the last two seasons, and has embraced the increased responsibility in his new role. Let the Daily Mail lip readers explain what Maupay thinks of his reliability in other facets of life.