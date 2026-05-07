Glasner has chance of perfect, heartbreaking Crystal Palace goodbye

Oliver Glasner will have the chance to win his second major trophy at Crystal Palace in his last game in charge of the club in what could be a perfect but heartbreaking goodbye.

Ismaila Sarr scored his ninth Conference League goal of the season to seal a 5-2 aggregate win over Shakhtar Donetsk after a brilliant Eguinaldo curler gave the Ukrainian side hope following Pedro Henrique’s own goal to give Palace the lead at Selhurst Park.

The game was in the balance when Sarr slid the ball in off the post as Dean Henderson saved with his leg to deny Kaua Elias moments before. A key minute saw Palace take a three-goal lead in the tie when Shakhtar could have been a goal away from parity.

It was a party atmosphere at Selhurst Park from then on in, with Jean-Philippe Mateta spotted dancing on the touchline having been substituted as delirious Eagles fans ready themselves for a second major final in the space of a year after beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup last May to end their 70-year trophy drought.

The Conference League final will be Glasner’s fourth cup final in as many full seasons in management after he guided Eintracht Frankfurt to a Europa League triumph in 2021-22 before reaching the German Cup final the following season, where they lost to RB Leipzig.

Glasner hailed the “mentality” of his team after the game, explaining how he showed the players clips to illustrate their “commitment” to the cause beforehand.

“It was really exciting. Everyone could see how good Shakhtar are so huge credit to my players. They stick to the plan and work so hard.

“We talk about ‘mentality’ and you look at the second goal – three players got fouled but they always continue play. This shows everything about this team.

“Fantastic atmosphere. This is why you dream of being a football player as a little boy, this is the reward you get. We are in our next final together. It is amazing what this group are doing for Crystal Palace.

“Before the game, we showed them three clips from the first leg; they were not football topics. [We showed them] menality, how they fought for eachother, the commitment for the team. We showed them when the three centre-backs and Dean Henderson jumping chest to chest, celebrating together. This is amazing.”

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There have been rumours of a Glasner U-turn but the Austrian boss merely said “I have my reasons” when asked to comment on suggestions he may in fact opt to remain at Selhurst Park beyond the end of this season.

We all know the reasons. Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi have all been sold under his stewardship. That’s a Ballon d’Or hopeful, a possible Champions League winner and England’s first-choice centre-back; none of them have been adequately replaced.

Glasner believes, not unreasonably, that he deserves better and knows that he will have his pick of several clubs on the lookout for new managers this summer.

Palace chairman Steve Parish isn’t about to make promises he can’t keep in a bid to get Glasner to change his mind and so the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano on May 27 will be his last game in charge in what could be perfect way to end a beautiful marriage that’s ending in premature divorce.