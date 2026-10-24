Glasner sack coming after Mourinho ‘respect, respect’ moment angers Nottingham Forest fans

It wasn’t quite Jose Mourinho brandishing three fingers to reporters and demanding “respect, respect” for “winning more Premierships alone than the other 19 put together”, but the Nottingham Forest fans might have experienced similar feelings to their Manchester United counterparts eight years ago upon hearing Oliver Glasner’s defence of his record since moving from Crystal Palace in the summer.

They are perfectly within their rights to ask “yeah, but what have you ever done for us?” No aqueduct, nothing.

Glasner has won just one of his nine games in charge of Forest, with the point away at newly promoted Ipswich on Friday night ending a run of three consecutive defeats, including a 3-1 loss to Palace at Selhurst Park, in which Forest created enough chances to win five games at least.

Glasner was taunted with chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” by the Palace fans, who must have been as surprised by the turnaround as their former boss, who blamed “karma”.

“Today it looks like it is just me who is responsible for this,” Glasner said after his unhappy return. “Call it karma or whatever but it was like I didn’t deserve to win at Selhurst Park because the players did everything.”

The chants were largely good-natured and many of the Palace faithful applauded Glasner, who turned down offers of a new deal after winning the FA Cup and UEFA Conference League with the club before accepting an extraordinary £13m per year to manage Forest, more than trebling his Palace pay packet.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Glasner said when asked about the reception he received. “But it just shows the wonderful memories we created together here. And I also want to say on the other side a huge thank you to the Nottingham Forest fans because they shouted my name and supported me.

“I’m now in football for many years. I hadn’t experienced that I was supported from both sides. So really a huge thank you. But again, Oliver Glasner was not important today. I feel guilty that we lost this game.”

Despite his appreciation of both sets of fans and his insistence that the game wasn’t about him, there was a feeling among the supporters of his current club that he revelled rather too much in the Glasner derby.

They didn’t share his apparent joy in the irony of losing in such a manner and Glasner’s press conference following the Ipswich draw certainly won’t have endeared him to the fans believing a reputation that preceded him can’t be used to retain a job he’s failing in for much longer.

Asked about his poor start at Forest, Glasner said: “I was just told, today we are still the English team with the most… ahh no, sorry, Palace are… but as a manager I have the most trophies won in the last 16/17 months.

“So why is there now doubts because a few results are not what we wanted?”

You’ve answered that question yourself, Oliver. There are doubts because the trophies you won were with a different football club. At Forest you’ve got six points from seven games.

And actually, if anything we would ward him against too frequently bringing up his Palace record in a bid to placate Forest stakeholders, who might just bring up a run of five Premier League wins in his last 31 games across both clubs.