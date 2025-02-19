Bournemouth are in the FA Cup fifth round and a Champions League place but European qualification still seems distant and saying goodbye to Goodison was sad.

Everton v Bournemouth, FA Cup

This really is the last time. For the third time. We weren’t going to go, but such is the enjoyment of Bournemouth games this year we don’t want to miss any of them. Our friend has a seven-seater and is happy to drive so me, wife, son and in-laws all pile in and do it in a day.

Warwick Services is the first stop and as usual there are fans from all sorts of clubs mingling in the Starbucks queue. Breakfast and back on the road and we are making good time. Quick stop at Knutsford, just a few miles from where I grew up, and there is a different vibe here. Minibuses full of red gilets and black boots, it is security staff from all over the country heading for the Co-op Arena and the night’s big boxing card. The few football fans at this stop are understandably a bit less vocal and ‘laddish’ than they might be elsewhere.

Into Liverpool and along the Queens Drive. Urban decay is visible in a lot of places, from the shop frontages the only businesses seemingly thriving are the funeral directors and taxi firms. We are parking on a drive between Anfield and Goodison, we have been in this little close before and while the houses are tiny the residents are very friendly. Presumably this sort of modern estate is what awaits Goodison Park in the next year or two. We walk round the ground before the game, the usual knots of families and friends round the Dixie Dean and Kendall/Harvey/Ball ‘Holy Trinity’ statues but none of the febrile atmosphere we got on the last day of the season a couple of years ago. I want to go in the Blue House, the famous old pub right opposite the main stand, to get a feel of ‘what next’ round here. But it’s jammed with fans so we finish our lap and drift back to County Road to meet my cousins in the Wetherspoon’s there. They have season tickets and already know what their view will look like next season. It looks brilliant, steep and fairly tight to the pitch; the recent upturn in Everton form means we are all looking forward to going there.

Back to the stadium for the game. We joke about it being like watching through your letterbox but it really is. We are a few rows from the back of the lower tier, the shallow terracing has the frames of seats bolted on but most of these are missing; you couldn’t sit even if you wanted to. The advantage of this tight environment is the acoustics, we don’t have the biggest away following today but we make a decent noise even while ‘Grand Old Team’ and ‘Z Cars’ resonate round the ground. I expected a few gaps in the stands today, but the old place is full; no-one wants to miss these last few games. Both teams have made a few changes but not wholesale rotation and it is two regulars in Kerkez and Semenyo who earn the early penalty, dispatched clinically by the latter. I’m next to my mother-in-law, she is incredibly superstitious and often ‘can’t watch’. Semenyo is so quick this time that she hasn’t even had time to turn away when he cracks it home, 1-0 and deservedly so. The second goal is scrappier, Jebbison eventually capitalising on the error by Tarkowski, whose week will get quite a bit better!

After a disappointingly soggy balti pie, in the second half Bournemouth are very conservative. A few chances but it is mostly Everton, on another day they score at least twice rather than hitting the woodwork. But we hold on and move into round 5, there isn’t too much disgruntlement amongst the natives as they know the big one is Wednesday night. I am a bit misty-eyed at the end, I’ve watched a lot of football here and this really is it, both for me and 130 years of FA Cup history. We get out of town pretty quickly and after a KFC stop at Hopwood Park on the M42 (a criminally under-used services, if you ask me) we are home before 11.

Farewell, Goodison Park

St. Mirren v Hearts, Scottish Cup

I work a lot just outside Ayr, so after the late return from Merseyside on Saturday I drive to Heathrow on Sunday for a flight to Glasgow. The week before, I’ve noticed that this game is on so rather than the usual post-work awkward small-talk meals with managers and colleagues, three of us arrange to make the short train ride to Paisley for this one. We are a Bournemouth fan, a Southampton fan, and a Liverpool fan.

Different vibes on this trip, one of the boys has some cans in his jacket so the train ride features Hazy Jane rather than Starbucks lattes. Being all English, we get a few peculiar looks in the ‘locals’ pub in Paisley but as we confirm we aren’t ‘f***ing Hearts’ they are happy for us to drink there. You can’t buy alcohol in Scottish grounds, also it’s about minus three so everyone waits in the pub until the last possible moment. This means an ungainly dash to the ground, which is a bit further than we thought and in my case features awkward streaming of the One Show for the FA Cup draw, a winnable but also eminently losable home tie with Wolves for the Cherries.

The cavernous old Love Street is gone, replaced by a stadium which feels very Burton Albion: new, clean, tidy and absolutely without character. Capacity is about 8,000 but there is barely half that tonight, the game is on TV and St Mirren aren’t exactly in scintillating form. Hearts bring about 1,500, they have all of a stand behind the goal but don’t make a huge amount of noise.

My Southampton mate is delighted, the Mirren come out to ‘Oh When The Saints’ but after that what atmosphere there is comes from a group of Paisley kids in the corner. I say kids, because kids they are; it is half term in Scotland this week and clearly these 14 and 15-year-olds are making the most of it. They have a drum and a ‘leader’ and I have to say, they are really very good. Full respect to them.

They have to be good, because the football is not. Now I might well be spoiled by watching the Premier League every week, but this is poor. The pitch is bobbly and unevenly grassed, it’s windy and moments of quality are infrequent. What football there is played is generally by Hearts, but the Mirren go ahead following a corner and are fairly comfortable to half time. The only names recognisable to me are Craig Gordon, still going at roughly 53, and Lawrence Shankland who I last saw put a penalty out of the ground at Ayr United’s Somerset Park. Neither are hugely influential in the game.

Some lovely fitba

Half time comes, and a momentary opportunity to loosen the five layers I have on under the stand. No pint, but without question the best piece of culinary art I have ever found at a football match. This is the ‘blaggis’: a pie containing steak, haggis, black pudding and peppercorn sauce. So good I had to have two; the ‘PieSports’ staff at the kiosk confirm it is always hugely popular. Sadly I don’t see it catching on at Dean Court.

In the second half, Hearts are more progressive although for me the highlight is when a goal kick precipitates all 20 outfield players being within the centre circle. After a few changes they scramble an equaliser with ten minutes to go, prompting the first real songs from the Edinburgh contingent. This now presents us with a problem, with limited drinking time before the last train, extra time is not exactly what we want in a game where we are not invested in either side. It is also now snowing. Happily this desists during the seven minutes added on, so we – along with many others – cut and run on the 90.

After a brisk walk through the pretty desolate industrial area round the ground, we are in the excellently named De Beers by five minutes into extra time. This is a fantastic pub, warm with a lovely range of beers. A couple in here watch the uneventful extra time and then Hearts go through on penalties on the TV. The locals here are pretty ambivalent about the game, the bar is more popular with students than the football crowd. Then down to a couple more in the well-named Last Post adjacent to the station and the last train back down the Golf Coast to Troon.

Southampton v Bournemouth, Premier League

For a lot of Cherries fans this is the big one. Years of being the forgotten neighbour, laughed at by Saints fans who were dominant in the town. Then during the first stint in the Premier League, generally parity in the fixtures but very much in the shadow of the real rival in Portsmouth. This fixture has been played a lot more regularly recently however, and the need for a rival amongst our fans, coupled with ‘we don’t care about you’ from Southampton means there is more needle now. Obviously the two teams are on completely opposing trajectories – although last time out we lost and they won there is no doubt which is the better side.

When I’m not working in Scotland, my office is just outside Southampton and I pedal past St Mary’s every day. So the city is very familiar, there are ten of us assembling for this one today and we decide to pass on the sweaty confines of Yates’ for the alternative bars around Bedford Place. Brewdog burger and beers all round, the few Saints fans are strangely optimistic. Much to my wife’s disappointment, Popworld isnt open yet so we walk to the ground about 2. For reasons not entirely obvious, but apparently related to fan noise dynamics, the away end has moved this year. I can’t remember this happening anywhere since Newcastle in the very early 2000s. This means it is a very long walk round to approach the ground through the churchyard which gives the area its name and a low-rise mix of industrial buildings.

In ’70s America, this stadium would have been called ‘cookie cutter’. Its very similar to Leicester, Swansea, Sunderland and several others. I never went to The Dell and while this place is twice the size, it could never be described as full of character. We are now very much in a corner, but being both a large allocation and nearby we have brought plenty and we are loud. The rest of the stadium looked half empty until very late but credit to the home fans, it was full by kick-off. And they do try to kick up a bit of atmosphere; personally I think moving us to be in a quieter corner has actually taken away some of the back-and-forth that having loud home fans nearby generates. They are silenced pretty quickly as Dango Ouattara, cult hero since his last minute goal at Tottenham two years ago but this season developing into a real star, shoulders in his sixth goal in a month. Cue one of the quirks of football supporting – the celebration ‘injury’. One of my friends is clutching her nose and glasses, she is in the row behind me so my immediate thought is either wife or mother-in-law have punched her in the face when leaping up to celebrate. But no, someone further back has chucked their coke in the air and she is now covered in the stuff.

Bournemouth are the bigger siblings now

We are still laughing at that when a minute later, Ryan Christie curls in an excellent goal and it feels like game over. His namesake Tony will doubtless be delighted by our adoption of his biggest hit for most of the next hour – “Is this the way to Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Lazio, Roma” we sing.

Second half Southampton are better and much like last week we sit back. A linesman injury brings ironic applause, the usual witticisms about “first time you’ve tried to get up with play you ping your hammy” roll down our section. Tyler Dibling comes on, he is a better player than Will Smallbone and makes an obvious difference. Suleymana scores and for a while we are pegged right back. Given the profiles of the two clubs, and the fact Bournemouth have spent a lot of money on new academy facilities, an interesting sub-plot to the current season will be to see if high-level talent like Dibling continues to gravitate to Saints’ excellent youth setup or whether Bournemouth can start to make some meaningful inroads there. After a few nervy moments, we click back into gear and Marcus Tavernier seals it in front of us. Saints fans stream to the exits and we take the volume up another notch.

At the end, the stadium is deserted apart from our corner. The whole squad and management team come over to celebrate and it is deafening. It feels like the team know victory in this fixture, and the first ever league double over the nearest rivals means a huge amount to the fanbase. And not for the first time I wonder if this is the high water mark of the season. The victories over Arsenal and Man City in the autumn, the big win at Newcastle last month, the slightly flattering 5-0 against Forest. Is this still sustainable? Players are starting to get back fit, Scott and Sinisterra reappeared here after long absences. 13 games to go in the league and still in the cup, Europe is within reach but although we joke about August trips to Astana, Tbilisi and Chisinau it still feels unlikely to me. Wolves home and a night trip further along the coast to Brighton are next and the unpredictability of both those sides means zero points is at least as plausible as four or six. We will see.

Leaving the ground is surreal. It is well after five by the time we get out and the home fans are long gone. There are a lot of police though, in vans and on horseback. A few vehicles speed by indicating hotspots elsewhere but I see no scuffles or unrest. Back in the city centre, the afternoon football crowd is starting to blur into the evening party crowd. The young Bournemouth fans outside Yates’ heckle the Pub Golf tour in miniskirts, ponytails and visors, the golfers happily chat back. The restaurants are full and the football is swiftly forgotten as another Saturday night gets underway. The trains through the New Forest are off this weekend so most away fans are driving, this means traffic is a bit sticky getting out of town but even so we are comfortably home in time for tea.

