Anthony Gordon embraced the inevitable at Goodison Park but his penalty miss suggests Newcastle let him lean a little too far into Everton villain territory.

Jamie Carragher likened it to Sol Campbell’s reaction when Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham struck the post from 12 yards on his immediate return to White Hart Lane in August 1997. The comparison was fair – a new signing evoking a reaction every bit as loud as a goal celebration from resentful fans of their former club after a missed penalty – but it was Martin Keown who Abdoulaye Doucoure channelled impeccably.

Jordan Pickford has established himself as a shoot-out hero for England but his record in normal time for Everton is comparatively poor. He had saved five Premier League spot-kicks before this game; none were nearly as sweet as the sixth.

Anthony Gordon played his role to a tee. He was fouled more often than any player, soaked up the boos and positively sought out the spotlight as the inevitable pantomime villain. It is a bed he made long ago and is perfectly comfortable lying in. Perhaps too much so, as his effort after a baffling James Tarkowski foul on Sandro Tonali in the area was thwarted with ease.

“I practice a lot,” Gordon said of his penalty “process” after converting in the Manchester City draw. “I take it on my terms, my time and I feel really confident taking them. I focus on what is important. Take it when you’re ready, not when the goalkeeper is ready of course. I do a lot of breathing techniques to zone out and focus on the ball.”

But no-one gets in the zone, nor does slightly aggressive temple-pointing to encourage the euphoria of his supporters, quite like Pickford.

MORE ON ANTHONY GORDON FROM F365

👉 Newcastle: Romano reveals ‘optimistic’ Gordon update amid claim he’d be Liverpool’s ‘fourth choice’

👉 Arsenal, Liverpool on red alert as reason Newcastle ‘may consider selling’ £45m star revealed

👉 Ex-England boss Southgate ‘miffed’ by Gordon crash with interview ‘not well received’

While that miss could easily have crushed Gordon and rendered him moot in a game otherwise lacking his drive, imagination and decisive quality, the desire to atone for the error and quieten his formerly adoring fans became an even clearer motivation than before. Most good Newcastle moves involved him, from the Kieran Trippier cross he should have headed towards goal instead of nodding back to Joelinton, to the numerous dangerous balls he cut back from the byline after beating a defender.

When it seemed as though the chance would not fall, Gordon was played in behind by Miguel Almiron but snatched at a finish sent flying over the bar.

A draw was the fairest result really. Everton were game, scoring one fine but admittedly entirely offside goal while having a penalty shout of their own. Dominic Calvert-Lewin played well but should have done better with his chances. They preyed on Sandro Tonali’s carelessness in possession to great effect.

Sean Dyche has also out of absolutely nowhere established a three-game unbeaten Premier League streak only Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa can better, because he is Sean Dyche.

The point feels far more valuable to Everton, certainly. For Newcastle it is impossible not to sense a missed opportunity. There is definitely justification behind using Will Osula sparingly at first but when £15m of a restricted budget was set aside to sign him and your only other first-team strikers are injured, not bringing him on even just for ten minutes or so at the end of a 0-0 draw to offer fresh legs and a presence in the box seems like a mistake.

That is pure hindsight, granted, much like when suggesting someone else should have taken the penalty. Gordon had never missed one at senior level, but in those unique circumstances even the most infallible “process” was liable to waver and Fabian Schar was right there. Newcastle should have removed emotion from the equation entirely instead of trying to harness it.

READ NEXT: Ten Hag spared as first Premier League manager sacked soon; Saka, £25m signing keep title race up