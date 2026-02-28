It appears that we have a proper Premier League title fight on our hands, folks.

For much of this season, it has looked like Arsenal could and should run away with the title as comfortably the best team in the division, but the old habits of Mikel Arteta’s side have resurfaced as their needless giveaway of points has opened the door for an imperfect Man City team to pile on the pressure.

That 2-1 comeback win at Anfield felt seismic and Man City followed that up with wins against Fulham and Newcastle United, with Gary Neville pointing out that Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland were “sending a message” to their rivals with their, as some would say, over-celebrations after beating the Magpies.

Next up for City was an even tougher test of their title credentials as they travelled to face Leeds United.

Relegation for Leeds looked near-certain ahead of November’s match against Man City, but the mid-game switch to a wing-back system has proven a major turning point in their season.

Leeds lost 3-2 that day, but Daniel Farke’s side headed into this weekend sitting eighth in the Premier League form table since that November fixture, having collected 20 points from their 14 games.

Farke’s switch to use Gabriel Gudmundsson and Jayden Bogle as wing-backs has transformed Leeds, who have become one of the toughest sides to beat in the Premier League, as an increased attacking threat has been added to their strong defensive foundations.

And Arsenal’s mood would have lifted upon seeing that Erling Haaland was not fit enough to feature at all against Leeds after picking up a “little injury” in midweek.

Ahead of this game, Haaland had scored 39% of Man City’s Premier League goals (22 of 56) this season and is also their most prominent creator with seven assists.

So, Man City’s latest trip to Elland Road had banana skin written all over it, but Guardiola’s men proved that they were up to the test and made another title statement.

Leeds were always going to start fast and they utterly dominated the opening half an hour, having seven shots to none and ten touches in their opposition box to none.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Brendan Aaronson and Gudmundsson all had chances, but Man City rode out this tricky spell and gradually gained a foothold in the game.

Man City dominated possession without creating a great deal, but they took the lead in the final seconds of the opening half via their first move of real quality.

A patient passing move in Leeds United’s half accelerated as Rayan Cherki picked out an on-rushing Rayan Ait-Nouri in the penalty area and the former Wolves man’s pull back was converted by January signing Antoine Semenyo from close range.

Leeds used a lot of energy in the opening half an hour, and, after Man City maintained control for most of the second half in typical Guardiola style, Gianluigi Donnarumma was left relatively unthreatened as the hosts came on strong in the final ten minutes to no avail.

It was far from pretty, but this all too sweet victory leaves Man City only two points adrift of table-toppers Arsenal after 28 matches apiece, with this latest win, despite Neville saying they are currently “not as dominant or as controlling”, showcasing the same traits of Guardiola’s team from past title-winning campaigns.

