Did Harvey Barnes win that for Newcastle or Kalvin Phillips lose it for West Ham?

Harvey Barnes changed what was already a bonkers game for Newcastle, but so too did Kalvin Phillips for West Ham. It was a tale of two substitutes.

The caveats for Newcastle’s significant drop in form this term, which has seen them accrue 13 fewer points compared to the same stage last season, have been well documented and, when it comes to their injury woes specifically, well founded.

We thought Jamaal Lascelles replacing the injured Sven Botman before being forced off himself in the first half against West Ham summed up Newcastle’s misfortune, but it was later exemplified further by Tino Livramento limping off after a ball was kicked quite hard at his foot, before the injury crisis reached if-you-don’t-laugh-you’ll-cry levels when Livramento’s replacement Miguel Almiron was replaced by sicknote-in-chief Harvey Barnes.

Lascelles’ replacement Emile Krafth was at fault for Michail Antonio’s equaliser for West Ham, as he played the striker onside from Lucas Paqueta’s ball over the top of the defence, which at that point featured Dan Burn alongside Fabian Schar at its heart. A lack of speed is always going to be a problem for that duo; particularly against West Ham; particularly, particularly against West Ham on a good day like this.

Mohammed Kudus gave West Ham the lead after Paqueta caught Newcastle sleeping from a free-kick, then broke brilliantly from a Newcastle corner to feed Jarrod Bowen, who made it three. They didn’t create a huge amount, they often don’t, but that trio – behind Antonio, who led the line well – are always a threat on the break and were clinical when the opportunities arose.

Newcastle’s Champions League qualification was built on their defence last season. Botman and Schar started 34 of their 38 Premier League games together, and no team conceded fewer than their 33 goals. They had shipped that many by the end of January this term, with Howe’s preferred duo starting just over half of their games as a pairing; struggling for form when they have taken the field together.

There’s no problem with the attack. They’ve now scored 63 goals, the same number as Manchester City and more than all but the two other title challengers, and 15 more than they had managed after 29 games last term. Anthony Gordon had five of their 21 shots and won both of their penalties by putting himself in the way of daft challenges, first from Vladimir Coufal and then by Kalvin Phillips, who lost the game for West Ham perhaps just as much as Barnes won it for Newcastle.

Alexander Isak scored both penalties for Newcastle.

Having conceded the penalty Phillips was nowhere to be seen as Alexander Isak had the freedom of midfield to slip in Barnes, who slid the ball under Alphonse Areola to draw Newcastle level, before the winger cut to curl a shot into the far corner. It was a wonderful way to win a wonderful game of football.

Newcastle wouldn’t have won this game without Barnes, and therefore without Almiron’s injury, and West Ham probably wouldn’t have lost it, they may even have won it, had David Moyes not handed Phillips another damaging cameo.

From setting up Dominic Solanke on his debut to the half-time introduction in a 6-0 home thrashing against Arsenal and the thoughtless red card in defeat to Nottingham Forest, it had been a laughable loan before a game in which he was brought on with West Ham 3-1 up to shore up the midfield, only for them to lose 4-3. Phillips has now played just over 300 minutes across eight appearances and won once.

The Newcastle fans groaned through much of the game, booing even when Sean Longstaff heeled a very presentable chance harmlessly out of play. But the way in which the players stood up and dragged themselves back into the game – two or three of them playing with knocks that otherwise would have seen them taken off had there been an option to do so – was hugely impressive.

It felt like a game Howe needed to win, not necessarily because his job is imminently under threat – the Newcastle chiefs have consistently backed him through adversity – but because of that now bulging injury list and how that may affect their hopes of European football with the games coming thick and fast until the end of the season.

At least he’s got Harvey Barnes, who can expect to play a big part in the rest of this season. Surely more of a part than Kalvin Phillips, who isn’t just playing badly but has become a bad omen for West Ham and Moyes, who can hardly afford negative vibes on the pitch, with so much of it already emanating from the stands.