I watched West Ham vs Brighton while you watched Luke Littler

I was contractually obliged to watch West Ham and Brighton draw 0-0 while the world watched a child throw metal pointy things at a round multicoloured thing and found it considerably more entertaining. What the hell is going on?

Premier League TV rights owners, sponsors and viewers will hope the first game hit by the Africa Cup of Nations absentees isn’t a sign of things to come for the rest of January. Those in need of a new year pick-me-up at the end of a two-day hangover will have done well to last until half-time of West Ham vs Brighton before turning over to watch the arrows. This was Premier League Lite.

Through a mixture of injury, suspension and international call-ups, this was a game missing Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Nayef Aguerd, Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso, Kaoru Mitoma, Lewis Dunk, Solly March and Simon Adingra. It’s no surprise that the spectacle suffered – that’s a lot of exciting talent to be short of.

Kudus, Aguerd, Mitoma and Adingra are among a group of 40 Premier League players who won’t feature for their clubs in the top flight over the next few weeks having gone to either AFCON or the Asian Cup, in what could very well be the least best period for ‘best league in the world’ in ‘best league in the world’ history.

This is already the season of injuries, with a 9.5 per cent increase in the number of enforced absences in the Premier League as the same point last term. Brighton had nine missing on Tuesday, and most managers have condemned the hectic schedule at some point with their squads depleted, and in some cases decimated, by injuries.

Games like this – when the teams are so far from full strength – are hard to watch without imagining how much better they could and should be: a slaloming Mitoma run; an Enciso howitzer; Kudus sitting on the advertising hoardings in celebration; Paqueta delivering an outrageous pass. Entertainment was conspicuous by its absence in a game that would have offered plenty had the star players been available.

Jarrod Bowen did his thing – stretching the Brighton defence with his runs in behind – but was ploughing a lone furrow without the support of Kudus and had little to feed off in any case without the vision and quality of Paqueta.

Brighton were more threatening than their hosts. Joao Pedro created one excellent chance for himself and West Ham were forced back into their own box more and more as the game wore on, but blocked, cleared and snuffed out most opportunities. Those that they didn’t, Brighton spurned. The quality of the last action just wasn’t there.

It felt as though I was the only fool watching while the rest of the world was glued to a child doing bits in the World Darts Championship semi-final on the other channel.

I won’t go into whether you can consider something a sport if you’re not required to change your footwear to play it (you can’t), but it’s impossible to argue against the joy of the Luke Littler narrative, particularly on an evening when the alternative viewing offers all encompassing boredom in competition.

So congratulations to Luke Littler on his incredible achievement, and to all of you who opted for that endlessly more entertaining evening over the utter drudgery I was contractually obliged to put myself through.

Both West Ham and Brighton will see this as a massive missed opportunity, quite simply because had either team been anywhere near their best they would have blown their lackadaisical opponents away.

The fans could barely muster the energy to blow a bubble let alone sing about forever blowing them, and the commentary team joined the rest of us watching in wishing the game away throughout a second half which was more watchable than the first, but more by virtue of the spectacle being that much closer to its end than it actually being any good.

Let’s just hope this isn’t a harbinger of a new year beset by more terrible games of Premier League football featuring exhausted and depleted squads, because darts will just be darts again soon, and we’ll need the ‘best league in the world’ to get us through the January malaise.