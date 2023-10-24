Jesus produces masterful No. 9 performance to silence critics and carry Arsenal to victory in Seville

Mikel Arteta has Gabriel Jesus to thank for a huge away victory in the Champions League – the club’s first in nearly seven years. Whoever thinks Arsenal are desperate for a new striker might want to have a little rethink.

There has been a lot of talk about Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team not being complete until he signs a new striker, with Gabriel Jesus’ cutting edge in front of goal being called into question.

There is no doubt that the Brazilian misses more chances than he should but what he brings to this side as a whole cannot be understated.

He showed every positive aspect of his game during his side’s hard-fought 2-1 win in Seville on Tuesday night. The assist for Gabriel Martinelli’s goal – on the winger’s Champions League debut – was absolutely world-class. The ability to hold off the defender and then take two Sevilla players out of the game with a Cruyff turn, before playing an inch-perfect pass through to his teammate was impeccable striker play from a player who offers so much more than your average No. 9.

Jesus was brought in to help bring a winning mentality to the Emirates having won four Premier League titles with Manchester City and his presence helped make them contenders last term. Handed the captain’s armband by the departing Martin Odegaard in Seville, the ex-City striker is a leader and a hugely important player for Arsenal.

Tuesday’s Champions League clash had a bit of everything, with the whole Arsenal fanbase anxiously watching the final half-hour after going two goals up and seemingly cruising to a first away victory in the competition since the 4-1 mauling of Basel in December 2016.

Sevilla furiously knocked on David Raya’s door after Nemanja Gudelj’s bullet header halved the lead, which was given to Arsenal after Jesus showed a side to his game that does not come out often enough.

We all know the individual ability Jesus possesses; he can create chances out of nothing, but his finishing can leave a lot to be desired. His curling effort to put the Gunners 2-0 up was outrageous and hopefully something we will see more often.

Of course, a replacement in the mould of Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney would be nice. It could get Arsenal over the line in the Premier League and/or Champions League, but would either of those players do for Arsenal what Jesus does?

Tuesday’s encounter was another huge example of how important he is. It is no coincidence that Bukayo Saka and Martinelli’s games both elevated to another level following Jesus’ arrival.

The first thing you look for in a striker is their goalscoring statistics and of course, Jesus can improve in that department, but is it not worth sacrificing that prowess through the middle if it guarantees an extra ten goals from each of your wide players? You would need the ‘ideal’ striker to either do what Jesus does, on top of scoring 20 goals of their own, or someone who doesn’t offer what Jesus does but gets you at least 40 goals across all competitions.

Do either of those players exist? Well, Erling Haaland for the latter, yes, but for the former? Probably not. Can Ollie Watkins be that guy? Is he even better than the Arsenal No. 9? This might seem silly to say given the Aston Villa striker’s form under Unai Emery, but probably not.

As he did domestically for Arsenal over the course of his debut season, Jesus helped an inexperienced Arsenal get over the line against Sevilla. He was not there to deal with the bombardment of crosses and long balls – in fact, he was actually marking Gudelj when he scored past David Raya – but without two pieces of individual magic, Arsenal’s situation in their Champions League group would look a lot worse.

Winning the way they did in Sevilla will only make this Arsenal squad stronger. The composure and leadership shown by players like Jesus and Jorginho were absolutely crucial and the character of players competing in Europe’s premier competition for the first time, such as Declan Rice and William Saliba, will only grow stronger by winning this kind of match.

