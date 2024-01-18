While Jordan Henderson lands on his feet at Ajax – the antithesis of his most recent employer – the hope is that Kalvin Phillips nets a similar move to one of Europe’s big-hitters before Euro 2024…

It wasn’t meant to be like this for Jordan Henderson. The ex-Liverpool captain is skulking back to Europe with his tail between his legs after his Saudi sojourn went sour in less than six months.

Kalvin Phillips is probably among those casting an envious eye in the direction of his England team-mate. Henderson, despite his tarnished reputation, has secured himself a move more prestigious than he really deserves. Meanwhile, Phillips waits to see if he will be allowed to leave Manchester City to finally play some football this season.

The City midfielder is yet to start a Premier League game this campaign having only done so last year once the title was safely secured. Pep Guardiola has paid many a tribute to Phillips for his attitude, but actions speak louder than words; the City boss neither rates nor trusts his £42million signing in his engine room.

Guardiola made that plain in the summer when Phillips was available for sale but, boldly or naively – perhaps both – the 28-year-old opted to have another go at winning over the Treble-winning manager. He would hardly have been the first player to struggle in his first year under Pep before eventually acclimatising to the Catalan’s methods and demands. Even if he appeared to be a losing battle.

That decision has cost Phillips another half-season, if not yet his England place. But with the European Championships coming fast over the horizon, Gareth Southgate will surely be urging the midfielder to get away in the next fortnight before it is too late.

Kalvin Phillips replaces Jordan Henderson during an England international.

Of course, it isn’t solely Phillips’ decision. If that were true, he might have been playing against City for Newcastle last weekend. But City, as is their right despite having little use for him themselves, are reportedly insisting upon a hefty fee to loan Phillips out for the remainder of the season.

That demand is too much for Newcastle, or any of the other clubs keen to better Phillips’ prospects. Apparently, City want £7million for six months – a sixth of the fee they paid when handing out a six-year contract. They expect a patsy to cough up around £400,000 per league game, presuming Phillips plays every match for any of the six suitors on his tail.

Joining Newcastle are said to be Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus. As outsiders looking in on Phillips’ plight, it has difficult not to root for the Leeds lad and a move to one of those European powerhouses.

If Henderson can fall on his feet – which he most certainly has – then Phillips warrants similar fortune in his next move.

Ajax is a fantastic proposition for Henderson. After unmasking himself as one of the game’s most disappointing hypocrites by taking the Saudi coin (or actually not) in exchange for his morals, if not his conscience, those among us who might hold a grudge for such duplicity could argue that the 33-year-old is fortunate in the extreme to fall upon such a storied club in such a vibrant, liberal city.

It is true that Ajax have been a mess this season. They have been bottom of the Eredivisie and knocked out of the cup by a team of part-timers. A change of coach has improved their league form, which has seen the Amsterdammers rise to fifth on the back of a nine-game unbeaten run featuring seven wins. But, with a young squad but considerably less quality than you would usually associate with the club, Ajax remain in desperate need of the experience and guidance they are banking on Henderson to deliver.

It’s a reprieve for Henderson at a prestigious club close to home while far enough away to keep the tax man off his case. The stain on his reputation will never vanish completely, but at Ajax, at least he has the chance to re-establish some credibility as a midfielder after semi-retiring half a season ago.

It would be entirely reasonable for Phillips to hope for a similar opportunity. And, with no disrespect to Palace or West Ham, the prospect of an England player prepping for Euro 2024 under Xavi, Diego Simeone or Max Allegri is considerably more exciting than Roy Hodgson or David Moyes.

