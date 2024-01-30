Jurgen Klopp can defect from Liverpool to England and build bridges in both directions

England fans don’t really like Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool fans don’t really like England. The German ex-pat would be the England manager-cum-diplomat.

Liverpool fans are often confused when their friends don’t like Jurgen Klopp. To them he’s not just a very good football manager – something the vast majority of non-supporters would concede – but a bloody good bloke. They can’t conceive of a person who wouldn’t want to be supping a pint of Erdinger on a bar stool next to such a smiley, stand-up guy. They assume the rest of us must be jealous.

It couldn’t possibly be that we don’t like how bad a loser he is, how spiky he is with interviewers when things don’t go his way, the lame excuses he makes for Liverpool defeats and the complaints about his football team having to play games of football at times that don’t perfectly suit them.

But they’re the sort of things that irritate rivals while increasing the feelings of affection of the fans towards their own manager. The Kloppites don’t think he’s a bad loser; to them he’s just a winner. They love him for protecting his players and refusing to blame them when things go wrong. It’s us against them, and there isn’t a football fan alive who doesn’t enjoy that mentality.

And so many more of us could be enjoying it in 2026, as England manager Jurgen Klopp bares his teeth and beats the Three Lions on his chest. A lovely thought, no?

We would have to feign bafflement at the rest of the world’s dislike of course, having previously hated the manager we now love, but we’re as deceitful as we are fickle, so that shouldn’t be a problem. And if anything, having been on the other side of it, we’re likely to enjoy it even more. Deceitful, fickle and narcissistic – we’re a lovely bunch.

As a next job for Klopp, it makes sense. He’s “running out of energy” and you don’t need all that much energy as an international boss. He “will never manage a different club in England than Liverpool” but has consistently said how much he loves living on Merseyside. He will be working with wonderfully talented footballers, all of whom will hold him in the highest regard, either because they’ve played against his teams or in them.

Klopp will be aware of the Scouse-not-English sentiments of the locals in the city he’s made his home over the last eight years, and while we’re not suggesting one ex-pat could reverse such deep-seated disregard for the monarchy and Tory governments, if anyone could bring Liverpool fans onside it’s him.

“I will find something else maybe to do,” Klopp said. Diplomacy perhaps?

The FA may think twice before hiring a German, to which we would ask why they should pander to a xenophobic minority rather than the majority who want nothing other than a manager that would give England the best chance of winning a major tournament.

While Gareth Southgate has been exactly what England has needed in a manager over the last eight years, even his most loyal disciples would be hard pushed to suggest he’s got anything like the tactical ability of Klopp, who would immediately become the biggest and best name in international football, so long as Carlo Ancelotti stays away from Brazil and Pep Guardiola doesn’t fancy picking up the pieces in Spain.

Klopp insisting he “will not manage a club or country for at least a year” poses a problem given Southgate is set to leave his post after the Euros this summer. But the 2026 World Cup qualifiers don’t start until March 2025, which won’t be too much short of a year, and Lee Carsley could fill in for the Nations League games in the meantime.

It will require some manoeuvring and schmoozing from the FA, but the thought of what Klopp could do with Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and the rest makes what could be a slightly untidy and complicated path to appoint him more than worth the struggle. The Liverpool version of Trent Alexander-Arnold playing for England? Yes. Please.

Love can triumph over hate with Klopp as England manager, for non-Liverpool supporters, who will let bygones be bygones as soon as he’s appointed, and for some Liverpool fans, whose admiration for their honorary scouser may be enough to spark a touch more patriotism.