Keane miraculously makes Lisandro Martinez rebellion and Man Utd ‘circus’ about Bruno Fernandes

Roy Keane never misses an opportunity to have a pop at Bruno Fernandes and when no opportunity presents itself, he miraculously concocts a way to lay the blame for any Manchester United problem at the feet of the captain.

Michael Carrick may secretly be thanking Lisandro Martinez for breaking ranks and shifting culpability for their poor start to the season to Jason Wilcox. Up until the defender’s bombshell interview the narrative of the week would have solely focused on which manager will drink from the poisoned Old Trafford chalice following his imminent dismissal.

Wayne Rooney believes the defender went “too far” with his comments, Jamie Carragher says he was “out of order” and Gary Neville hit out at the Argentinian for what he saw as a “direct attack on his teammates”.

Neville added on The Overlap that Bruno Fernandes, along with the other senior Manchester United players, should be “absolutely fuming” with Martinez as he essentially called out his teammates for not being good enough.

But Keane has taken a strange but wholly predictable alternative stance on the Martinez rebellion, which of course actually sheds a light on just what an underhanded upstart Bruno Fernandes is for appearing on a podcast, much like the one he himself appears on every week.

READ: Lisandro Martinez right to ape Carragher while Wilcox swerves Man Utd scrutiny

Harry Maguire caught some Martinez strays too, after he failed to “roll his sleeves up during the summer”.

Keane said: “Bruno, Maguire… They’re probably busy doing podcasts, I can’t imagine them pulling him [Martinez]. Bruno’s body language, he doesn’t seem a happy lad at the moment.

“They’re pulling nobody. This reflects where Manchester United are and where this dressing room is. Maguire gets left out of the England squad – he’s all upset with that. Instead of rolling his sleeves up during the summer, ‘I’m going to go to New York and do a podcast for a few weeks.’

“That’s his mindset. I made a mistake with Bruno on this programme. Bruno goes on a podcast with [Steven Bartlett] this is the Man United captain, he goes on there, has a little dig at me, no problem, he’s entitled to respond.

“That’s the mindset of a Man United player, I’m going to start doing these little gigs instead of getting Man United competing at the very top. So this idea, when I see a player have a little b**** the last few days, I’d be more annoyed at Maguire and Bruno for getting things off their chests on podcasts. You get your priorities in place as a footballer.”

Come on, guys, any time not spent training or playing football for Manchester United should be spent reflecting on training or playing football for Manchester United.

Keane continued: “Back in our day it was more magazines than podcasts, but if a player went off and said something, even silly, he’d come in the dressing room, and lads would say: “What are you talking about?” You’d put him in his place in that sense – not a big bust-up.

“Man United is a circus. If you can, try and do your talking on the pitch. If you have to let off a bit of steam, ok, but try and do it on the back of some victories, or when you’ve won a league title or something like that.

“These players have done nothing for the last few years at Man United. Two years ago we were finishing 13th (15th) or whatever, getting knocked out by Grimsby, and they’re coming up with all these comments.”

Ahhh, so they should all wait until they’ve won a league title to slam the Man Utd board for their negligent squad building. That makes sense.

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Lisandro Martinez is more ego-driven ‘Baker’ than ‘Butcher’