Sky Sports did their best to give Liverpool versus Manchester United the Big Game Treatment but it was an ’embarrassing’ contrast to the Scottish coverage.

Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist sounded like they were enjoying themselves at the early game last Saturday. The Scotsman always sounds like he’s having a good time and I’d suggest he brings the best out of whoever he works with. He brings informality and a basic love of football. You can’t fake passion.

Fletch is sometimes overlooked in the good commentator reviews but he’s extraordinarily crisp and consistent as well as super well-prepared and when with McCoist he generates a lot of warmth. I’ve seen criticism of him unfairly highlighting what has been called ‘overmateyness’ but this feels really misplaced and could be inspired by less effective co-comms. While some are trying too hard to be impressive and end up over the top, Darren avoids this trap and just does the job simply and effectively.

It was an entertaining game and was brought to us in a sympathetic style. Big up also for some expansive Joe Hart-ing in a pundit role.

Saturday Night Football on Sky was at Brighton for the largely poor quality Arsenal game; they looked increasingly limp, self-pitying and anaemic, less like champions than Nottingham Forest. It meant pundits and presenter standing in front of the big screen with legs nakedly on display looking rather isolated and exposed. I don’t see what is gained by this presentation fashion. We don’t need to see a full-length Steve Sidwell. We just don’t. You end up being distracted by staring at their legs and fidgeting fingers, analysing their choice of clothes and footwear. It looks like when you had to stand in front of class and do a talk.

They’re not graceful dancers that we enjoy seeing move around. The truth of this fact was confirmed to me one time when Dawn looked up and said, observantly, ‘He’s got a woman’s arse and hips,’ and enquired if Jamie Redknapp was wearing Sketchers slip-ons. Shouldn’t happen.

As soon as a lectern-type thing appears post-game, everyone palpably eases and the body language improves. Same as talking pre and post-game to footballers and managers who have been media-trained to not say anything interesting or are simply unable to. Boring. Waste of time. Just because it’s always been done is no reason to keep doing it.

On a brutally cold day – the temperature inside Easter Road is always freezing and I’ve lost some valuable organs to the cold there – Sky brought us Hibs v Rangers with the usual crowd: Eilidh Barbour (who resembles a sheep as she peeps out of a massive woolly coat), Neil Lennon, Faddy and Boydy.

For some reason, they’re sitting outside. Lenny’s watery eyes look pinker than a rabbit’s in an animal testing laboratory. Boydy (who was, it should be said, one of the finest strikers I’ve ever seen, a master of the artform and a man I’d love to see in a bare-knuckle fight with Nigel Farage) seems angrier than usual and is dressed as a polar explorer, looking away as others talk with a brooding masculinity. Faddy, dressed in the binman aesthetic, looks like he might die of exposure.

Those cats have got it tough, man, but it was a tremendous game played in freezing rain and sleet that ended 3-3. People who don’t watch the Scottish leagues but decry it all the same have never revealed their silliness more clearly.

I ignored the first half of Fulham v Ipswich on Sky as anyone vaguely sentient would and missed a bloodless match enlivened by some VAR nonsense which doubtless contradicted some other VAR nonsense, with three penalties awarded. Still, got to inject drama somehow because the football won’t do it. Another non-premier Premier League game for the dustbin of the overrated. Very revealing contrast to the Hibs game. Lovely pink shirts though, presumably worn because blue clashes horribly with white.

I was enamoured by the Kieran Maguire/Gavin Williamson comparison last week by an observant reader, though it seems unfair to compare the Northern Irishman to a man who would make a wheelbarrow of mud appear intellectual. He’s a bloody Lord now. Boydy! Get your kicking boots on, I’ve got another scummer for you.

The pre-game ‘taster’ clips from Liverpool v Manchester United on Sky did not obviously feature any from the last decade of United; that shit is too depressing, man. The big game of the weekend, Ruben Amorim wears the expression of a man who has been waiting for a bus for an hour only to learn it’s been cancelled: resigned, sad, disappointed and frustrated.

Roy’s general disgust at United is there from the start as he calls them “one of the worst” teams he’s seen. Carra is on the pitch under an umbrella to try and pump up the atmosphere. Daniel Sturrige has iridescent teeth. But everyone sees this as so one-sided, the excitement at the clash isn’t really there. It’s so riveting that I fall to sleep after a dinner of salmon and risotto. Of course when it’s viewed as a pushover, the United corpse comes to life and I wake up and Liverpool of course, get sloppy. Predictable.

Peter Drury shouting full names in a strangulated voice is annoying and he still shouts Mo Salah’s in full, entirely pointlessly, when he scores the penalty, as if we don’t know who was taking it. A few bright spots at the end and a hilarious Harry Maguire miss. Carra says it’s ‘a brilliant game’. A few exciting moments are doing a lot of work in that ‘brilliant’. Dave Jones furiously frots it for a full hour, purring over the game, overselling it without hesitation until you’d think the Second Coming had happened. Did you anticipate seeing a deity today, Roy? My question is, where’s he been for two thousand years? Sky does this all the time, trying to squeeze juice out of dry fruit post-game. Embarrassing exaggeration.

For a reminder of what a real derby is actually like, we go to the Rome derby on TNT with Adam Summerton and the always well-informed former Hartlepool player, Don Hutchinson. It’s covered the world over and the atmosphere is febrile, the football constantly tense and thrilling. The comms boys are naturally conversational with knowledge when needed and emotion when there’s an attack. It lacks Sky’s big game pretending-shit-is-sugar artifice and pretension and it’s a reminder how good it can be. Summerton understands he’s not there to try to grandstand and keeps a good balance between intellect and passion. Don Hutch is a superb co-comm because he brings intelligence and knowledge rather than mere observation. He also has a great accent. I would rate him as one of, if not the best, co-comm and I imagine it’s done off Tube but it doesn’t reduce the involvement. It flies by. He’s also excellent on the Goals Show. No studio hype. Great. Contrast.

The League Cup semi-final first leg was on both Sky and ITV for some reason. Weird. Sky had an intelligent, impossibly smooth, uncreased and young-looking Theo Walcott with Chappers, Shay Given and Mr Slip-on shoes. ITV had Pougers on the pitch with Sir Les and Wrighty who looked dressed for a Polar expedition. Their comms team is Sam Matterface and downbeat Lee Dixon, while Sky have Bill Leslie and the always pleasurably enthusiastic Andy Hinchcliffe.

Spending a half with each is instructive. Leslie is less concerned with filling every space, which more amateur commentators tend to do, Matterface more worried about trying to insert what sound like pre-prepared phrases. Arsenal are a soft, tedious watch without a cutting edge. Newcastle’s defence bosses them. They are well beaten. Keep playing like that and Arteta will have to work on more creative excuses than blaming the ball. Clever deflection or desperate stupidity by a man running out of time? You decide. Theo was a whole league above the pundit standard afterwards, like an intelligent articulate person. He looks too young to be retired though, just four years younger than Wayne Rooney. Bodies react so differently to life.

Tottenham v Liverpool was only on Sky who, for some reason, have to have Jamie Redknapp as a pundit. Not sure why they’re so addicted to him. He’s always there, like poverty and war. Djed Spence is interviewed but appears partially sedated. Diogo Jota is more lively. Thankfully, comms was with the at least sane Rob Hawthorne with Alan Smith rather than the increasingly over-the-top Utopia Drury.

The pathetic no-advantage-gained marginal offside VAR goal decision was called over the tannoy for the first time but was no less respected than if it hadn’t been. Endless attempts to justify the hopeless system just emphasises its weaknesses.

Everton v Peterborough was the centre of the football world on Thursday with Sean Dyche’s sacking a bizarre four hours earlier, with rumours of David Moyes’ euthanasia-ball making a return. The BBC were there on the iPlayer with Steve Bower and Martin Keown. Everton now had Leighton Baines in interim charge. Disappointed that he no longer looked like a member of the Small Faces and now resembled the bass player in Blodwyn Pig (heads ahoy!!). The FA cup game felt low key and subdued, despite a good crowd and comms reflected that with 10-second silences, which I don’t mind at all. No studio chat. 2-0, hard to tell one side from another.

Sky’s usual Scottish Premiership crew were at Dundee for the Rangers game. Boydy must have had his dinner because he was in a good mood. His contempt for a Rangers draw was obvious, as was his contempt for Phillipe Clement’s excuses. “This can’t continue,” he said, shaking his head after the 1-1 . Chris Sutton, Faddy, Boydy and Eilidh are often together and seem to really enjoy themselves. It’s a nice balance of characters and a pleasure to watch.