The Championship Spotlight is on Stoke City with new boss Steven Schumacher on the brink and perhaps regretting his decision to leave Plymouth Argyle.

STOKE CITY MANAGER CURSE

Schumacher – Stoke City‘s fifth permanent manager since their relegation from the Premier League – is only 11 games into his time at the Bet365 Stadium but he is already feeling the heat.

Last weekend, the Potters – who were sliding deeper into relegation trouble – picked up a priceless victory over 22nd-placed QPR to move six points clear of the bottom three with 14 games remaining.

A loss to QPR could have easily spelt the end of Schumacher’s time at Stoke, but Football Insider are reporting that this result has ‘slightly eased the pressure’ on the 39-year-old.

But the trigger-happy Potters hierarchy are unlikely to hesitate if their team revert to type following the QPR reprieve and swerve a calm end to the season.

Before taking the Stoke job, Schumacher was regarded as one of the best young managers in the Football League as he did wonderful work with Plymouth, who are now above his current team in the Championship table.

You cannot blame the Scouse manager for taking this job as it is a move closer to home and Stoke’s ceiling is certainly higher than Plymouth’s.

But the Stoke post has become an increasingly poisoned chalice since their relegation in 2018 as they have wasted a lot of money and potential. This season is set to be their sixth consecutive campaign languishing in the bottom half of the Championship.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing in football and with the benefit of it, Schumacher may be regretting his decision to choose Stoke over another opportunity that would have inevitably been offered to him at a later date.

Schumacher comes across as being pretty confident and will fancy his chances of seeing out this season before helping Stoke to rebuild again, but the same report from Football Insider points out that he is ‘fighting for his job’ with the ‘board actively looking for replacements’.

Former QPR and Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth is mentioned as a candidate on Stoke’s ‘shortlist’ and if he is drafted in, this appointment would likely go down like a lead balloon among supporters.

As good as Ainsworth was at Wycombe, his unfashionable style of play – even with him being a former player – was not popular at QPR and they crawled to safety last season but were spiralling towards relegation this term before he was sacked in October.

Reports of their interest in Ainsworth are worrying but not surprising as Stoke desperately try to find a cure for their prolonged period of misery. But if he is appointed, it would not be long before they are searching for a eighth permanent manager in six years.

HUDDERSFIELD APPOINT BREITENREITER

If Stoke are to stay in the Championship, they will be hoping that Huddersfield do not benefit from a new manager bounce in the coming weeks.

The Terriers are under new management with Kevin Nagle completing his full takeover of the Championship outfit last summer and as we saw at Birmingham City with their new owner’s Wayne Rooney-shaped cock-up, a change at board level does not always lead to immediate success with poor decisions made while learning on the job.

Huddersfield were guilty of that earlier this season as they parted company with Neil Warnock too soon. After last season’s miraculous great escape, the wily veteran helped the Yorkshire outfit make a strong start to this campaign and had he been kept on board for longer, they could have feasibly been out of the relegation picture by the New Year.

Instead, Darren Moore replaced Warnock in September following the 49-year-old’s unceremonious post-promotion exit from Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

Tasked with overseeing Huddersfield during their transitional phase with new owners, Moore – who was not helped by his squad’s lack of quality – was not up to the task and was justifiably dismissed after winning just three of his 23 games in charge.

Jon Worthington temporarily gave up his role with Huddersfield’s B team to boost spirits and results as interim manager. Two wins in three was a great return and they are now in a slightly less perilous position – five points clear of the bottom three in 20th.

After jumping the gun when replacing Warnock, Nagle may have done the same thing again with Worthington. Huddersfield are not yet safe and whatever the interim boss was doing, it was working.

There is the ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it’ argument with Nagle’s decision to replace Worthington now and it is a risk that he will be hoping pays off after his post-Warnock plans went badly wrong.

Moore’s permanent replacement – Andre Breitenreiter – certainly arrives in England with a solid résumé after performing miracles with SC Paderborn and FC Zurich but is coming off a disappointing spell at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Renowned for his attack-minded approach, Breitenreiter is not a boring appointment and the knowledge he’ll gather from working with Huddersfield’s players in the coming weeks could prove to be priceless heading into the summer. But he first needs to escape the treacherous waters of a Championship relegation fight and his new team are not quite out of the mire just yet.

SOUTHAMPTON SLIP, LEEDS UNITED MARCH ON

The Championship title race has become increasingly one-sided with Leicester City running away at the top with 12 points between them and their nearest promotion rivals.

It would take an embarrassing collapse for the Foxes to mess things up at this point and with that pretty unlikely, it’s a good job that the thrilling race for the second spot has made up for the lack of worthy competition for Enzo Maresca’s sparkling team.

With the benefit of parachute payments, Leicester, Leeds United and Southampton were always going to be the leading contenders for promotion but Ipswich Town have gatecrashed that party for much of this campaign.

Battling for two consecutive promotions, it’s been joyous to watch McKenna-ball in full force in the Championship but they have stuttered in recent weeks to fall behind Leeds and Southampton.

The Championship form table has made for great reading in recent months if you are on the Leeds or Southampton side of the fence and if it was any other year, they would be sprinting towards automatic promotion with no rivals in sight.

But the respective brilliance of the top four sides has created a mini-league at the top of the Championship – and Leeds now appear most likely to snatch second place.

Leeds are unbeaten in 2024 and hammered Swansea City in midweek. This is while Bristol City ended Southampton’s 23-game unbeaten streak with a shock 3-1 win on Tuesday night.

Given how Leeds are purring at the perfect time, a little blip from Southampton may be enough to leave Daniel Farke’s side on the brink of an immediate return to the Premier League.

But Leeds know more than most how unpredictable the Championship can be so bumps on the road are inevitable at some stage and Ipswich who – like Southampton – have a game in hand, cannot be fully written off yet.

If I ignore my allegiance to Rotherham United and their depressingly poor season, this Championship campaign has provided bundles of entertainment and is delivering as this ludicrous league often does.