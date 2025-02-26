It’s time to have some pretty uncomfortable conversations about Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

There is wide acceptance that Liverpool are Premier League champions-elect after a weekend in which they beat Manchester City with alarming ease and the Gunners were deservedly beaten 1-0 at home by West Ham, a team they have smashed for 11 in their previous two meetings.

The job Arne Slot has pulled off in his first season at Anfield is nothing short of phenomenal; he has done so remarkably well that question marks are being raised about Mikel Arteta’s whole process at Arsenal and whether he is capable of evolving from an elite rebuilding manager to a serial winner.

Arsenal won the FA Cup in the Spaniard’s first season at the club back in 2020 but they are without a trophy since. Their improvement has been remarkable and evident to all but the one-eyed, but the club has nothing tangible to show for all that improvement.

Many believe Arteta’s work is less impressive due to the lack of silverware and the argument has been to look at Manchester United. They are a complete and utter shambles and look years away from competing for the Premier League and Champions League, in spite of their Carabao Cup and FA Cup wins under Erik ten Hag. No Arsenal fan would swap positions and recent pathways.

Moving away from Ten Hag and Man United, it is another bald Dutch manager who has come to the Premier League and took a big, steaming dump all over Arsenal, Arteta and his ‘process’.

Slot took on the unenviable job of replacing Jurgen Klopp last summer. It was supposed to be a poisoned chalice and Liverpool were massively overlooked in pre-season predictions; it was all about another title race between Manchester City and Arsenal. An early-season ACL injury to City talisman Rodri instantly made the title Arsenal’s to lose, even if Liverpool had 12 points out of 15 at that juncture.

But it was Arsenal’s to lose and Man City’s demise should have directly benefited them. They should have capitalised. Instead, the Liverpool Slot machine has kept paying out and paying out and paying out while Arsenal have been left going round and round on a carousel.

At no point has the title been in the Gunners’ hands, nor have they really ever looked like champions, despite the illusion of a 15-match unbeaten streak before the West Ham defeat.

Sure, there have been a lot of injuries and to crucial players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Benjamin White, but Arsenal have used 24 players in the Premier League this season. That is the same number as Liverpool and the second-fewest in the division.

Other excuses are the PGMOL conspiracy – which is barely worth acknowledging – and the idea that Arteta has not been sufficiently backed by the club’s owners. That really only holds water this January, which might be the only time Arteta has been vocal about needing mid-season recruits, such is the extent of their attacking injury problems, which have got even worse since the window closed.

January aside, the Spanish manager – who is still only in his first job, it is worth mentioning – has been backed strongly by Stan Kroenke with the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, to name a couple. There have even been reports that several board members were against a club-record deal to sign Rice, yet it was still sanctioned to appease Arteta.

Even if there are scant excuses over a lack of spending, those collapse with the news that Liverpool are winning the league after signing a bench-warmer in Federico Chiesa and nobody else. Arsenal can use that defence when competing against a cheat-code juggernaut in Man City, but not this Liverpool team.

Liverpool’s likely title win is far harder to swallow than losing to City – it’s a sickening blow to chase and chase only for someone else to swoop in and take what you so desperately want.

Liverpool have succeeded in such a way that you can argue it is not a missed opportunity for Arsenal. The Reds have only lost one league match all season, battered Man City home and away and are so good we were trying to convince ourselves there would be a title race or bottle-job after two forgivable draws and a scrappy win.

This impending title win will sting Arsenal, adding a new layer to the trophy narrative and Arteta’s ability to become the serial winner the club needs to get over the line in the Premier and Champions League.

Before Slot came along, Arteta was untouchable and the majority of Arsenal fans – myself included – were willing to give him all the time he needed considering the groundwork put in to reach this point. It now feels like a case of last-chance saloon in 2025/26, unless the Gunners win an unlikely Champions League.

You have to feel that without winning the Big One, next season is Arteta’s last push at winning something meaningful. Otherwise, he is wasting the brilliant groundwork put in place; if he cannot deliver a trophy, someone else must.

Arteta is clearly a world-class rebuilding manager but he cannot prove he is a winner without, you guessed it, winning. Arsenal have had two seasons as viable title challengers after a surprise push in 2022/23 and if they fail to live up to pre-season expectations of winning something again, some uncomfortable questions will be asked.

The foundations are solid but how long will William Saliba or even Bukayo Saka hang around if the trophy drought continues? It has already been five years and tangibly, this group of players has not kicked on enough since 2023. This argument has gained traction thanks to Liverpool’s success under Slot.

Ultimately, the impossible decisions Arteta had to make as part of the early process, like ousting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil, have to come full circle further down the line if the Gunners win nothing. Arteta himself is then the underperforming high earner.

Now Liverpool have one hand on the Premier League trophy, the pressure on Arteta at Arsenal has intensified; it’s going to be a defining 18 months at the Emirates.