Joe Gomez, Conor Gallagher and Scott McTominay all came close to leaving their clubs in the summer.

These guys were all heavily linked with summer exits but stuck around because asking prices weren’t met, personal terms couldn’t be agreed upon or simply because they didn’t actually want to leave. Their managers will be happy they stayed.

Joe Gomez

“He is a lifesaver, to be honest, that he was here, that he could play,” Jurgen Klopp said after yet another impressive display from Joe Gomez against Fulham. “People forget how important Joey was in the best years we had.”

In fairness to “people”, Klopp has made it quite easy to “forget” about Joe Gomez, using the defender to such a limited extent that it could in fact be argued that it’s him that’s been the forgetful one.

Gomez started 22 Premier League games in Liverpool’s title-winning season, but just 25 across the next three campaigns, partly due to injury, but mainly because he wasn’t fancied by the manager.

The lack of game time caught the eye of Al Ittihad, who apparently fancied a double deal for Gomez and Mohamed Salah, and Liverpool are fortunate the Saudi club interest never became more than that because we’re pretty convinced they would have sold him, and would now be in quite the pickle.

Conor Gallagher

“Are Chelsea really going to sell him?” Neville asked as he watched Gallagher warming up on the touchline on Tuesday, though he could have selected a harder-hitting moment to explain all the reasons why it’s ridiculous and frustrating for them to even be considering it (and it is) than when Chelsea had handed out a schooling to cruise to a Carabao Cup final without Gallagher on the pitch.

It’s Tottenham that remain interested having had a £40m bid rejected in the summer. Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t want him to leave now and didn’t then, and has made that abundantly clear to the Blues owners by making the midfielder captain in the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Gallagher has quite frequently looked as though he’s the only Chelsea player who’s given a damn this season, and there would almost certainly have been talk of a lost dressing room without him.

READ MORE: £60m for Conor Gallagher? Chelsea outrage at Todd Boehly trumps logic; that’s a lot of money

Bernardo Silva

If we’ve learned anything about football it’s that you should never sell Bernardo Silva. Every time Manchester City don’t sell him, they win at least a Premier League title.

First linked with Barcelona in 2020, Silva stays and City win the title and League Cup in 2021.

Nearly leaves for Barcelona that summer, stays, and wins the Premier League again in 2022.

PSG and Barcelona heavily linked in 2022, stays, wins the treble.

Barcelona continue to bark up the wrong tree in the summer of 2023, Silva stays, and another Premier League title this way comes.

Pep Guardiola hugs Bernardo Silva after a win.

Scott McTominay

His five Premier League goals have been worth eight points to Manchester United this season, the difference between their current position of eighth and 13th in the table.

And when the Scot hasn’t been saving Erik ten Hag’s job on the pitch he’s acted as his guardian and spokesperson off it, shutting down “toxic” dressing room claims and insisting he’s “100 per cent sure” the Dutchman is the man to turn their fortunes around.

No wonder Ten Hag has been ‘won over’ by McTominay, according to reports which claim the 27-year-old will now be offered a new long-term deal by the club who were more than willing to accept any reasonable offer for his services in the summer.

Harry Maguire

Returned to the starting line-up at the start of October and was named Premier League player of the month in November after three clean sheets in three games. We all had a good laugh when he said he wanted to stay at Old Trafford to fight for his place and wondered just how Gareth Southgate would manage to select a player with half a dozen cup starts to his name for the Euro 2024 squad.

But he won what looked like a losing battle for his place before being struck down by injury, and looked to have packed Raphael Varane’s bags for him through his displays.

Lisandro Martinez is back now, meaning Maguire faces another battle, but we won’t bet against him this time.

You can’t keep a good man down. Or rather others can sink even lower.