A game which started with a pathetic complaint from Virgil van Dijk after one of the most ludicrous handballs you’re ever likely to see ended with a third consecutive defeat by a three-goal margin for the first time since December 1953. Arne Slot is not long for Liverpool.

“It all starts with the basics,” Virgil van Dijk wrote in his programme notes ahead of Liverpool’s clash with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, listing six non-negotiables required for his side to emerge from the pit of despair they find themselves in after six Premier League defeats in seven games.

But the Reds captain flouted the most basic of basics – not included in his listed six – in hilarious fashion as he appears to be doing his level best to see the back of Arne Slot from Anfield.

Just six minutes into the game, Van Dijk paid tribute to Michael Jordan through imitating the basketball icon’s brand logo in his own box in – now, this is key – a game of football.

Complaining about the slightest of nudges in the box, he waved his arm mid-jump and absurdly palmed the ball, leaving the referee with no option but to point to the spot. Ivan Perisic converted the spot-kick to give PSV the early lead at Anfield.

It means Van Dijk has given away three penalties in all competitions this season, which is more than any other Premier League player. And amid all the criticism of the new signings and Slot himself, there’s arguably no Liverpool player doing more to bring about the Reds manager’s sacking than their legendary leader. “It all starts with the basics”, Virg.

The Liverpool captain also looked to be running in treacle as Sergino Dest ran off his shoulder for PSV’s fourth(?!) goal at Anfield and didn’t do much to prevent their third, albeit exposed in defence by the chief scapegoat in this Liverpool crisis.

We have been both intrigued and baffled, but are now actually quite concerned by Ibrahima Konate’s astonishing slump this season. The way he waved a limp leg at the bouncing ball and missed it entirely to set Couhaib Driouech on his way in behind him to score was surely his most embarrassing moment of what might be the most harrowing post-title-winning season for a footballer in history.

The way in which he’s ensuring his Liverpool career ends in ignominy and that Real Madrid pass on his free transfer in the summer is truly a wonder to behold.

At least he has a Liverpool career to speak of, which can’t be said of Milos Kerkez, whose performance was given short shrift by Steven Gerrard in the TNT Sports studio as he watched Guus Til amble inside him, in full view of the left-back, to put PSV in front.

“Kerkez is out of position for the majority of the game,” Gerrard said. “It’s criminal that he’s on the wrong side of the attacker. He has to get across.”

Liverpool have now lost nine of their last 12 games in all competitions, their most defeats over a 12-game spell since November 1953 to January 1954. That’s unacceptable no matter the credit Slot has in the bank, as is a 4-1 defeat at Anfield to PSV Eindhoven.