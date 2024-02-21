Liverpool overturn another deficit as Jurgen Klopp’s men continue to find a way

If Liverpool are going to give Jurgen Klopp a Premier League-winning farewell, they’re certainly not about to do it the easy way.

We are now firmly at the point of the season where performances mean nothing when set against results.

Sure, we’d all like to be Arsenal right now, merrily raining in goal after goal and annoying Richard Keys with their happiness or their socks or Mikel Arteta’s continued existence. But that’s not the norm when the home straight hoves into view.

And it won’t last for Arsenal, either. Call us crazy if you like, but we’re pretty sure they aren’t going to win all their remaining league games by five or six goals. We’ve been wrong before, but we’re confident on this one.

What has to happen at this point is finding a way. Manchester City couldn’t quite do so against Chelsea, but did against Brentford. Liverpool found their way here, the final result ultimately giving few clues to the stress and difficulty of those opening 55 minutes or so.

There were all sorts of reasons to imagine this wouldn’t be as straightforward a task as Luton at home might have been considered to be in August. First and most obviously, Luton have exceeded all expectations and once again gave a lofty opponent some distinctly uncomfortable moments.

Liverpool, depleted and with a cup final to play at the weekend, were uncertain and unconvincing in a first half that ended with Luton 1-0 up. It would be a stretch to say the visitors were value for that lead, but it wasn’t a disgrace either.

This is Liverpool, though. We know what Liverpool tend to do when faced with this kind of bother. And for the sixth time this season, they duly turned a deficit into victory, into another three points. A routine-looking home win against a relegation battler won’t be the first game on anyone’s mind should they manage to hold off Manchester City and Arsenal to win the league, but it will be no less important for that.

And Liverpool’s second-half performance here was a bit more than merely ‘finding a way’. Alexis Mac Allister’s pinpoint delivery created the two goals in the space of barely two minutes that turned the game around and even that early in the second half it had clearly been coming.

It’s nothing new for this Liverpool side, but the sudden relentlessness of the press left Luton overpowered and unable to respond. The mistake that led to the clinching third goal looks bad, but there’s a reasonable case for filing it under forced rather than unforced error given the way the game was being played by this point, while the late fourth merely allowed the final scoreline to reflect the dominance the home side had displayed after the interval.

What it all means will, of course, only become clear in time. Liverpool will grumble about having to play midweek before a cup final, but that’s all part of fighting on multiple fronts. And with this result now in the books, albeit with a little more effort expended than Jurgen Klopp might ideally have liked, the pressure is tipped back on their rivals who must now respond and react.

Had this game been kicked down the road into some currently unidentifiable point in Liverpool’s congested season, then City and Arsenal would have had the chance to significantly reshape the top of the table this weekend. That opportunity has now been denied them.

Liverpool should end the weekend with the first silverware of the season in their pockets; they will definitely end it top of the Premier League. And they might yet find a way to stay there.