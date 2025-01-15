Liverpool’s worst possible January transfer window: no signings, £145m sales, Arsenal sign key target
The mood at Liverpool is weirdly negative considering THE QUADRUPLE is still on. Things could get a whole lot worse with an awful January transfer window.
PSG sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
There were more than enough red flags in the form of caveats but the bait was enticing and a ravenous fanbase starved of transfer sustenance duly latched on.
David Ornstein revealed in early January that while Liverpool were ‘not specifically chasing a player of Kvaratskhelia’s profile’, he was nevertheless ‘somebody they admire, are keeping tabs on and will be ready to contend for if it becomes a market opportunity’.
Napoli and PSG have called Liverpool’s bluff. The Reds are ‘attentive to the situation’ so thankfully will have long envisaged the two clubs agreeing a fee barely short of £60m for a player worth much more at a peak performance level surely not yet beyond him.
Kvaratskhelia has no obvious place in a squad blessed with attacking options, some of which are admittedly in desperate need of a rest. But the January transfer window is no place for reason or logic and supporters were promised something Liverpool never really intended to deliver.
Arsenal sign Martin Zubimendi
There is some pressure on Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes to prove he can make actual straightforward signings. Understandable, given Arne Slot’s side are languishing at the top of both the Premier and Champions League tables while still in the two domestic cup competitions halfway through January.
But that has been achieved with what Jurgen Klopp left behind. Federico Chiesa has contributed next to nothing and Giorgi Mamardashvili will only be joining next summer.
The closest Hughes has come to burnishing this squad with a true first-team addition was the botched chase of Zubimendi, who ultimately rejected Merseyside due to the hiking potential and cuisine of San Sebastian but has no qualms getting stuck in traffic and living off Pret in London.
The Gunners might soon be burned in the same way Liverpool were last summer, and it should be noted that the Reds wished not to revisit a Zubimendi approach after seemingly getting a decent enough gauge of his character last time around. But it will not sit well with a great many of the permanently online fan contingent if it is Arsenal who nail down a player who has otherwise proven so elusive.
Arsenal sign A Striker
Mikel Arteta’s side remain the most likely obstacle to Liverpool winning the Premier League title, with all due respect to an accomplished Nottingham Forest outfit which has taken four points from them.
Four draws in their last seven games really ought to have been punished more severely but Arsenal have stumbled into a goal-shy stupor at the best and worst possible time: chances to catch Liverpool have been infuriatingly wasted but more than a fortnight remains to identify and acquire reinforcements.
The official line was that Arsenal would be opportunistic and avoid any panic buys this winter. One long-term injury to Gabriel Jesus later and they are ready to explore whether Kaba Diawara would come out of retirement.
Manchester City sign Omar Marmoush
Among the forwards on the market is Marmoush, although Frankfurt’s plan to extract a substantial fee for the 25-year-old does rather narrow his Premier League path somewhat.
Arsenal and Liverpool are in the conversation but only really in the background, nodding away as Manchester City babble away and try to convince everyone they are completely fine.
The world, of course, knows and the cracks in their recent mini-revival were exposed by Brentford. But ultimately these are problems money will inevitably be thrown at with the sort of reckless abandon Liverpool supporters mock and deride while secretly hoping FSG follow suit.
Liverpool sign no-one
The most likely outcome by far is that Liverpool make no January signings, ostensibly standing still as their rivals scramble to catch up.
Arne Slot and those behind the scenes at Anfield will know there are areas of concern to address within this squad. Neither Andy Robertson nor Kostas Tsimikas are of the consistent requisite left-back quality any longer, the centre-half pool is vanishingly shallow and issues in midfield have still not been properly addressed beyond crossing fingers that Ryan Gravenberch can stay fit.
The right noises have been made around Kvaratskhelia, Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo but Liverpool will stick while the rest twist. Losing the transfer window is one thing – and not an uncommon occurrence for the Reds – but pitchforks will be prepped if it leads to their strong current position being squandered.
Liverpool sell loads of players
It would be very apt of the Net Spend Champions to compound those frustrations by bringing in a whole heap of money through player sales.
In the era of PSR headroom, Liverpool have ample space to stretch their legs and shrug their shoulders. They applied the Michael Edwards Tax to bring in £60m for fringe players at best in Fabio Carvalho, Bobby Clark and Sepp van den Berg in the summer and history might be about to repeat itself.
There are rumours of £70m bids for Darwin Nunez somehow being rejected in the hope of milking £5m more, of Harvey Elliott being valued at £40m with Ben Doak priced at £30m. The Caoimhin Kelleher speculation has only temporarily paused and the focus does seem to be on streamlining an already slender squad rather than expanding it.
Liverpool lose any of the Contract Three
The irresistible pièce de résistance would be some movement on the contract front. Liverpool remain locked in delicate negotiations with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, a trio with varying degrees of desire to speak about their situations publicly.
Salah has been putting up phenomenal numbers, generally before being unusually vocal to the media. Van Dijk has more quietly gone about his impeccable business. Alexander-Arnold’s strengths and weaknesses only seem to be accentuated with each game and he has sat somewhere in the middle of outspoken and discreet when it comes to his future.
All three are free to strike pre-contracts arrangements with other clubs and as unlikely as that seems with Liverpool still standing on the brink of a special season, it would capture the transfer mood at Anfield perfectly.