The mood at Liverpool is weirdly negative considering THE QUADRUPLE is still on. Things could get a whole lot worse with an awful January transfer window.

PSG sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

There were more than enough red flags in the form of caveats but the bait was enticing and a ravenous fanbase starved of transfer sustenance duly latched on.

David Ornstein revealed in early January that while Liverpool were ‘not specifically chasing a player of Kvaratskhelia’s profile’, he was nevertheless ‘somebody they admire, are keeping tabs on and will be ready to contend for if it becomes a market opportunity’.

Napoli and PSG have called Liverpool’s bluff. The Reds are ‘attentive to the situation’ so thankfully will have long envisaged the two clubs agreeing a fee barely short of £60m for a player worth much more at a peak performance level surely not yet beyond him.

Kvaratskhelia has no obvious place in a squad blessed with attacking options, some of which are admittedly in desperate need of a rest. But the January transfer window is no place for reason or logic and supporters were promised something Liverpool never really intended to deliver.

Arsenal sign Martin Zubimendi

There is some pressure on Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes to prove he can make actual straightforward signings. Understandable, given Arne Slot’s side are languishing at the top of both the Premier and Champions League tables while still in the two domestic cup competitions halfway through January.

But that has been achieved with what Jurgen Klopp left behind. Federico Chiesa has contributed next to nothing and Giorgi Mamardashvili will only be joining next summer.

The closest Hughes has come to burnishing this squad with a true first-team addition was the botched chase of Zubimendi, who ultimately rejected Merseyside due to the hiking potential and cuisine of San Sebastian but has no qualms getting stuck in traffic and living off Pret in London.

The Gunners might soon be burned in the same way Liverpool were last summer, and it should be noted that the Reds wished not to revisit a Zubimendi approach after seemingly getting a decent enough gauge of his character last time around. But it will not sit well with a great many of the permanently online fan contingent if it is Arsenal who nail down a player who has otherwise proven so elusive.