The Arsenal discourse almost exactly a year ago was focused on how on earth they could possibly keep pace with Liverpool in the Premier League title race and harbour any real hope in the Champions League without Bukayo Saka.

After four full seasons without any let up, Saka missed three months with a hamstring injury which manager Mikel Arteta admitted at the time was almost certainly down to an “unsustainable” amount of football since becoming the starboy of Arsenal’s attack.

Ethan Nwaneri was offered opportunities in his stead which have since dried up, while Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard also filled in on the right when required. But there was a sense throughout that Arsenal weren’t Arsenal without Saka.

He’s the first player most thought of when imagining the peak Gunners performances and hopes of winning big games dwindled significantly in his absence.

Few predicted that to change upon the £48m signing of Madueke from Chelsea, who were at the time deemed by many to have robbed Arsenal blind in the transfer market for a player who had shown flashes of quality but little more in the stagnating pool of attacking talent that Stamford Bridge has become in the BlueCo era.

Even those Arsenal fans who didn’t sign the cruel and embarrassing #NOTOMADUEKE petition which did the rounds were understandably lukewarm to his signing in the face of links to Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, Real Madrid’s Rodyrgo and other more decorated and highly-lauded wingers.

But his early-season form turned some doubters into believers, and his contributions after returning from injury have led some (at least one person) to question Saka’s place in the starting XI.

“Arsenal have the players that can take opposition on, namely Declan Rice and Noni Madueke,” former Man Utd defender and renowned pot-stirrer Paul Parker said on Wednesday.

“Every time Madueke comes on, he’s got more about him than Bukayo Saka. Madueke frightens defenders and goes at people.

“Saka doesn’t bother defenders because they know what he’s going to do, he’s too predictable. He’s going to turn his back and try and fend you off and then either try to get a foul or pass it back.”

We’ll give him his dues – it’s a very well-timed opinion. What. A. Goal.

Having shrugged off one Club Brugge player after a neat bit of footwork, and then another as he bore down on goal showing a devastating turn of pace, Madueke let fly with his left foot from 25 yards with absurdly little back-lift as the ball cannoned in off the underside of the bar. An xG of 0.02 says it all.

It was stunning, and while we’re in no way suggesting that Madueke should or will replace Saka – for Arsenal or indeed England – as the Hale End graduate’s so-called “predictable” offerings are arguably what makes him a genius insofar as no f***er can stop him despite knowing what he’s going to do, the former Chelsea man is poised to replace him when needed having put paid to doubts over his transfer fee and the Gunners’ ability to fight for the biggest prizes when Saka’s not around to lead the charge.